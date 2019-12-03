I-440 Road Widening to Bring Traffic to Homeowner's Doorsteps Amid DOT Slowdown

CARY, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The widening of the bustling I-440 beltway in Wake County will mean the partial loss of property for more than 110 properties in the area.

The project is launching in the midst of a partisan budget impasse in the North Carolina General Assembly. The offers some property owners receive from state officials may amount to far less than what their property is worth. Nor would these offers make up entirely for the potential danger they may face from the increase in traffic, or the frustration when faced with trying to sell their property with a greatly diminished market value, according to former NCDOT attorneys at the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm .

"Property owners receive a very official offer and often think that is the 'law' for what they are able to receive," said Jason Campbell , an attorney at the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm. "If an offer has been made, there may be a more complete and satisfactory offer to be gained through reappraisal and negotiations."

Property owners who have questions about this project and how it will affect them are encouraged to call the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm at 1-877-393-4990 and attend the free, no-obligation seminar:

Thursday, Dec. 5th, 2019



7:30 pm to 9:30 pm



Holiday Inn & Suites (5630 Dillard Drive, Cary, NC 27511)

About the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is dedicated solely to representing property owners impacted by eminent domain law. It is led by three former Assistant Attorneys General who worked for the NC Department of Transportation handling some of their largest and most important cases. The firm's attorneys have over 60 years of combined experience working exclusively in land condemnation. The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is a division of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, which has nearly 50 attorneys, based in Durham, North Carolina, with 14 additional offices statewide: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winton-Salem.

Contact Information:

Stan Abrams

1-877-393-4990

NC Eminent Domain Law Firm

4325 Lake Boone Trail

Suite 100

Raleigh, NC 27607

SOURCE NC Eminent Domain Law Firm