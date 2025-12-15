I-80 Solano County Express Lanes Open Tomorrow

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily in Both Directions Through Fairfield and Vacaville

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Express Lanes on Interstate 80 through Fairfield and Vacaville will begin operations Tuesday, Dec. 16. The 18-mile stretch of I-80 between Red Top Road and Interstate 505 currently operates with traditional carpool lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions. Express Lane rules include:

BATA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bay Area Toll Authority)

The Express Lanes will operate daily — including Saturdays and Sundays — from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All vehicles must have a FasTrak ® toll tag to use the Express Lanes.

toll tag to use the Express Lanes. Carpools with three or more people, and vanpools, buses and motorcycles travel toll-free with a FasTrak Flex toll tag set to the "3+" position.

Two-person carpools pay half-price tolls with a FasTrak Flex tag set to "2".

Solo drivers may pay the full toll to use the Express Lanes with either a standard FasTrak toll tag or a FasTrak Flex tag set to the 1 position.

The new Express Lanes will enhance mobility through the heart of Solano County, improve transit reliability and access for emergency response vehicles, and provide time savings and reliability for Solano County residents and others traveling through the county, including drivers headed to or from Sacramento, the Sierra Nevada, San Francisco, and the North Bay Wine Country.

Tolls rise as traffic increases and fall as traffic declines. Digital signs over the roadway display the toll rates for various destinations. Customers always pay the toll displayed when they enter the Express Lane, even if toll rates change during their trip. Toll-paying customers pay for each toll zone they enter. The I-80 Solano County Express Lanes feature four toll zones in each direction.

The I-80 Solano County Express Lanes — developed through a partnership between MTC, Caltrans and the Solano Transportation Authority — will be operated by MTC's Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority affiliate.

Express Lanes are designed to keep traffic moving reliably without congestion, and to encourage travelers to carpool or use transit to get a free and faster trip. Drivers can visit 511.org to learn everything they need to know to use Bay Area Express Lanes, how to find a carpool match, and how to sign up for FasTrak.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission