I AM ALS Ignites Nationwide Shift in ALS Visibility Launching Landmark Film, Celebrity PSA, and Elevating Thousands of Community Stories for Awareness Month

"Every Flag Has a Story" campaign elevates the people behind ALS and mobilizes community action

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, I AM ALS is launching Every Flag Has a Story, a powerful, community-driven awareness campaign elevating ALS experiences to drive urgency and demand action toward a cure. It comes at a critical moment: the landmark legislation ACT for ALS is gaining momentum and growing bipartisan support after being reintroduced last month.

At the heart of the campaign are thousands of personal stories of individuals, families, and advocates impacted by ALS, with a special film and videos to mobilize collective action. Thousands of stories will be featured across digital platforms and integrated into moments throughout May—ALS Awareness Month—and beyond, reinforcing a central message: every story pushes progress.

The campaign calls on the public to take the next step—by sharing their own experience, connecting with each other, and supporting the reauthorization of ACT for ALS, which expands access to treatments and accelerates research.

From May 6–9, I AM ALS will host its 5th Annual Community Gathering in Washington, D.C. featuring a powerful 6,000 flag installation representing the new Americans diagnosed with ALS each year. On May 7 at 10am, the community will gather for a ceremony at the flags next to the Washington Monument. Anyone unable to attend the in-person gathering can participate virtually by visiting this local advocacy library on our website. Every flag has a story this May across the U.S.

I AM ALS will also premiere "Ring Every Bell," a new short film chronicling the power of the ALS community and documenting the advocacy journey of actor and I AM ALS Ambassador Eric Dane, who passed away in February 2026. "Ring Every Bell" will premiere on Wednesday, May 6 at 7pm at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. during the organization's annual Community Gathering in Washington, D.C. and worldwide on May 18. The film tells the story of how our patient and caregiver-led advocacy movement—coupled with bipartisan Congressional leadership and advocacy—is accelerating progress toward treatments and cures.

Another cornerstone of the ALS Awareness Month campaign is a celebrity-studded public service announcement with a national call to action—urging the public, policymakers, and influencers to raise awareness, push for policy change, and support research. Take action to push ACT for ALS forward and secure reauthorization before it expires this September: bit.ly/fundALS

Film Event Details

WHAT: The premiere of "Ring Every Bell" documentary short film with Eric Dane WHEN: Wednesday, May 6, starting at 7pm ET WHERE: National Press Club, 529 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. RSVP: Contact Rachael Palm, [email protected] or 434-218-9712

Flag Ceremony Details

WHAT: Join I AM ALS staff and volunteers in front of the installation of 6,000 blue flags as we honor and remember those living with ALS, those we have lost to ALS, and those who are ALS gene carriers. WHEN: Thursday, May 7, at 10am ET WHERE: The National Mall, approximate address: 14th St NW Washington 7, Washington, D.C. 20009

East of the Washington Monument, between Madison Dr. and Jefferson Dr. (North to South) and 14th St. and 15th St. (East to West).

About I AM ALS

I AM ALS is a nonprofit organization leading what STAT News called the most successful patient advocacy campaign this century. We built a community movement to harness collective power and find treatments and a cure for ALS faster, while also creating lasting, systemic change. Our focus is on three areas:

Advocating for federal policy change to drive research, support, and treatments for ALS.

Improving quality of life by providing volunteer and support opportunities to advocates and people living with ALS.

Mobilizing and empowering advocates to raise awareness about ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, and increase visibility of the ALS experience.

Learn more at www.iamals.org

SOURCE I AM ALS