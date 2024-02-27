I-CAR and SCRS Partner with Ducker Carlisle to Release White Paper on Collision Repair Technician Satisfaction

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing challenges faced by the collision repair industry in retaining and attracting skilled technicians, I-CAR, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, in collaboration with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), engaged with Ducker Carlisle, a global consulting firm, to conduct a technician satisfaction survey researching their opinions on compensation, culture and career opportunities. This comprehensive white paper showcases the unique perspective of collision repair technicians and aims to better understand their sentiments and career outlook while identifying key factors influencing their workplace satisfaction.

This survey, which was conducted in 2023 and involved more than 800 collision repair technicians, provided valuable insights into various aspects of the profession. Ducker Carlisle's comprehensive experience in the automotive space and their history of surveying, analyzing and benchmarking the perspective of diesel and mechanical technicians was instrumental in helping the collision repair industry understand recruitment and retention challenges. The survey also allowed a basis for comparison between those two automotive service sectors which often compete with the collision repair industry for technician talent.

"The white paper's groundbreaking results shed light on critical areas that need attention within our industry," said Dara Goroff, Vice President of Planning and Industry Talent Programming. "We're already starting to provide solutions that address the issues contributing to attrition with the goal of enhancing technician satisfaction to help the industry attract, engage, educate and retain the top talent that will foster the industry's sustainability, growth and success."

"The industry recognizes that collision repair technicians are indispensable to our business operations. Their pivotal role is evident, and the current industry landscape, marked by an annual turnover rate of 30-40% among technicians, underscores the challenges we face," adds Aaron Schulenberg, Executive Director for SCRS. "In light of the pressing technician retention crisis, understanding the sentiments and career outlook of our skilled technicians has become a paramount concern for the industry's sustained success."

While recruiting new technicians is important, retaining those already employed is just as, if not more important.

For more detailed findings and insights, the complete white paper is available for viewing on I-CAR's website.

About I-CAR:

Founded by the Collision Repair Industry in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of collision repair facilities and the related industry value chain. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training), is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com

About SCRS:

Through its direct members and 35 affiliate associations, SCRS is comprised of 6,000 collision repair businesses and 58,500 specialized professionals who work with consumers and insurance companies to repair collision-damaged vehicles. Additional information about SCRS including other news releases is available at the SCRS Web site: www.scrs.com. You can e-mail SCRS at the following address: [email protected]

About Ducker Carlisle:

Ducker Carlisle is an industry leader in addressing challenges related to technician recruitment and retention. With extensive experience working with automotive OEMs, Ducker Carlisle brings valuable insights to help navigate the evolving landscape of the automotive industry.

