I-CAR Announces CEO & President John Van Alstyne's Retirement

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Van Alstyne, I-CAR's CEO & President has announced his intention to retire at the end of 2025.

Since joining I-CAR in December 2010, John has been instrumental in shaping I-CAR's growth, vision and success through his strategic direction and unwavering focus on serving the industry with excellence at all levels. He has led a remarkable expansion of I-CAR's product and service offerings, all with the goal of better serving the industry. He put I-CAR on the path to financial stability, reinvesting over $46 million to better support the industry, recently building a new technical center in the Chicagoland area that has served as a catalyst for advanced training, research, and development, reflecting today's ongoing and emerging automotive technology complexities and spearheading a new comprehensive program aimed at improving the industry-critical technician shortage. Over the past decade he also led a significant growth in I-CAR Gold Class shops, nearly quadrupling Gold Class® shop count to 9,295 at the end of 2023. I-CAR's success under his tenure has created tremendous value for all industry stakeholders and in turn, has helped to ensure the safety of millions of consumers.

Van Alstyne also successfully led I-CAR through the global COVID-19 pandemic, initiating virtual course delivery and maintaining customer momentum, through one of the most disruptive economic and social periods of recent history.

Jim Guthrie, I-CAR's Chairman of the Board said, "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank John for his extraordinarily positive and lasting impact on I-CAR, its customers, and its employees. Under John's leadership, I-CAR has gone through a period of unprecedented growth and transformation, and he has created a collaborative culture that has led to I-CAR receiving national Top Workplace designation the past two-years. These achievements, coupled with his focus on talent development and delivering relevant educational programming, technical information, and services to the industry, position I-CAR for continued success. We are grateful for John's significant contributions and look forward to working with him though the upcoming CEO & President selection and transition process."

The Board has identified a Selection Committee dedicated to hiring a successor who will continue to uphold I-CAR's values, drive innovation, and lead the organization into its next chapter of growth.

About I-CAR: Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com

