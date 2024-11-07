I-CAR® HONORS EXCELLENCE WITH ANNUAL INDUSTRY ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

The Jeff Silver Award for Platinum Individuals

and the Russ Verona Award for Gold Class Shops

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-CAR® celebrated the recipients of its annual technician and repair facility of the year awards during the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at SEMA in Las Vegas. This annual event honors individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to advancing the collision repair industry. The Jeff Silver and Russ Verona Awards specifically recognize one individual and one collision repair facility that have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to technical education and professionalism, aligning with I-CAR's vision of delivering complete, safe, and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of consumers. These awards underscore leadership, dedication to continuing education, and a forward-thinking approach that drives the industry toward a stronger future.

The Jeff Silver Award was presented to Jared Nicholson of Collision Leaders, by John Van Alstyne, I-CAR’s CEO & President. The Russ Verona Award was presented to Jerry’s Body Shop of Mankato, MN, recognizing outstanding contributions as an I-CAR Gold Class business

Jeff Silver Memorial Award for Platinum Individuals

The Jeff Silver Award was presented to Jared Nicholson of Collision Leaders. The Jeff Silver Memorial Award honors an individual who has been a champion of the Platinum credential—I-CAR's highest recognition for individuals—and who has held their Platinum status for a minimum of five consecutive years.

"I-CAR is honored to present this year's Jeff Silver Memorial Award to Jared Nicholson," John Van Alstyne, I-CAR's CEO & President. "Jared's commitment to excellence in collision repair, dedication to mentoring, and workforce development epitomize the values of this award."

Jared Nicholson, of Lee's Summit, MO, has been an industry leader since 2015, and actively promotes the Platinum credential through multiple platforms, including social media and his work with local schools. With nine Platinum designations in areas such as Refinishing, Non-Structural, Structural, Estimating, and ADAS, Nicholson's achievements reflect his extensive knowledge across all aspects of collision repair. He holds numerous additional certifications, including ASE, PPG Refinish Technician, and OEM certifications.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Nicholson has played a pivotal role in launching I-CAR's Collision Careers platform, working closely with local educational institutions to implement I-CAR's curriculum and promote career opportunities. His contributions to workforce development have resulted in students developing careers in the industry, and he has supported Skills USA competitions as a judge. His service extends beyond the industry as well, through his volunteer work with youth groups and community organizations.

Russ Verona Memorial Award for Gold Class Shops

The Russ Verona Award was presented to Jerry's Body Shop of Mankato, MN, recognizing outstanding contributions as an I-CAR Gold Class business. The Russ Verona Memorial Award honors a collision repair center that has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to excellence, upholding the Gold Class Standard and actively promoting training.

"Jerry's Body Shop has been promoting complete, safe, and quality repairs since 1991, proudly displaying and promoting their Gold Class designation," said Van Alstyne. "Their 33-year commitment to the Gold Class standard extends beyond their shop to their community and to the collision repair industry as a whole."

The Kottschade family, including owners Jerry and Geralynn Kottschade and second-generation owner Laura Kottschade, exemplify a deep dedication to the collision repair industry. Their involvement extends to advisory boards, national committees, and industry organizations, including the Women's Industry Network (WIN), where Geralynn is a founding member, and Laura now serves as Vice Chair. In addition to their leadership roles, the Kottschade family has been committed to scholarship programs, empowering the next generation of professionals and nurturing new talent.

"We are proud to present the 2023 Russ Verona Memorial Award to Jerry's Body Shop," said Van Alstyne. "Their unwavering belief in the Gold Class standard and dedication to training and excellence exemplify the values of this award and the legacy of Russ Verona."

Established in 2006 and 2009 respectively, the I-CAR Russ Verona Memorial Award for Gold Class Shops and Jeff Silver Memorial Award for Platinum Individuals are given annually for the prior year's achievements in honor of industry pioneers. During his tenure as I-CAR's President, Jeff Silver was instrumental in establishing the Platinum and Gold Class recognition programs for individuals and shops. Russ Verona was the owner of the first I-CAR Gold Class-designated business and left a lasting legacy within the industry.

About I-CAR: Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com .

SOURCE I-CAR