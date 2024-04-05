I-CAR KICKS OFF CELEBRATION OF 45 YEARS SUPPORTING COLLISION REPAIR INDUSTRY

Founded in response to a dynamically changing industry over four decades ago,

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, I-CAR, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, is kicking off a year-long celebration of 45 years of collaboration on behalf of the collision repair industry. Established in 1979 in response to the increasing complexity of modern vehicles, I-CAR provides educational programming, technical information and related services, and talent crisis solutions for the collision repair industry and its related value chain.

"We are proud of our organization's enduring and unwavering commitment to the industry for 45 years and counting," remarked John Van Alstyne, CEO & President. "I-CAR was founded in response to changing industry dynamics, and as we begin the celebration of our 45th year, we are once again leading the industry forward in a time of rapid innovation."

As a neutral not-for-profit industry body, the organization aims to ensure that collision repair technicians of today and tomorrow are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle the latest advancements in vehicle design and repair techniques and deliver top-tier customer service, all for the benefit of the consumer.

Setting the industry baseline standard for knowledge and skills, the industry technician and shop credentialing system against this standard, and with a supporting curriculum offering now spanning more than 350 courses, comprising hands-on skills development, in-shop knowledge assessments, foundational learning, and specialized vehicle training, I-CAR is committed to helping seasoned technicians and appraisers stay current on industry advancements while also nurturing the next generation of collision repair professionals.

Technicians who receive I-CAR Platinum™ recognition have gained important knowledge that will help them advance their careers and improve job performance by keeping up with the latest technology, in addition to contributing to the success of their repair facility. Nationwide at the end of 2023, a record 9,295 collision repair shops have earned I-CAR's Gold Class recognition by continuously training their technicians, allowing these repairers to stand out against lesser qualified competitors in their local areas.

Looking ahead, Van Alstyne said: We have several exciting initiatives and announcements planned, from introducing new solutions to help address the talent crisis to cutting edge curriculum and training methods, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate 45 years than to keep delivering solutions to help ensure the industry performs complete, safe, and quality repairs for decades to come.

About I-CAR: Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com.

