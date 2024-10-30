I-CAR MARKS 15 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS PARTICIPATION AT SEMA WITH ADVANCED TRAINING, HANDS-ON DEMOS, AND EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS

Exciting SEMA Exhibitions Will Include Immersive VR Training, Expert-Led Courses, Welding Demos, and Industry Stage Presentations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a trusted partner to the collision repair industry for over 45 years, I-CAR returns to the SEMA Show with cutting-edge education and training initiatives that reflect its unwavering dedication to industry professionals. I-CAR's steadfast commitment to advancing the quality and efficiency of automotive collision repair is evident through its comprehensive offerings, which include robust talent development programs, groundbreaking educational initiatives, and technical services that set the standard in the industry.

Immersive Virtual Reality Training

I-CAR's exciting SEMA exhibitions will include immersive VR training, expert-led courses, welding demos, and industry stage presentations

This year I-CAR is bringing collision repair education into the next digital frontier with a demonstration of its latest Virtual Reality (VR) training experience currently in development. This advancement, which is part of I-CAR's advanced learning effectiveness strategy, showcases the organization's commitment to leading automotive innovation. VR technology makes advanced training more accessible than ever. This cutting-edge tool accelerates skill development by simulating real-world scenarios, allowing technicians to practice hands-on techniques in a risk-free environment. VR training also boosts technicians' confidence and readiness, equipping them to solve complex challenges with greater precision and efficiency.

The VR program simulates high-voltage Electric Vehicle (EV) repairs modeled after I-CAR's EV cart. The cart is equipped with various components that mimic real EV systems, providing a controlled environment for students to understand the complexities of electric vehicle technology, diagnostics, and repair techniques, ensuring they are well-prepared for real-world applications. Participants who test the VR experience at SEMA will then have the unique opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills on an in-person electric vehicle cart immediately afterward. This hands-on testing will offer immediate feedback, allowing them to gauge their performance and see the direct impact of their virtual training. Incorporating this training with I-CAR's full range of curriculum and delivery methods gives technicians and shop owners a comprehensive learning experience.

"I-CAR will be offering SEMA attendees the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in both virtual and in-person hands-on learning with immersive technology," said Mark Miller, I-CAR's VP Technical Operations. "This experience not only showcases the future of automotive training but also allows professionals to directly apply their new skills in real-time. It's an exciting chance for attendees to engage with innovative tools and techniques at this premier event."

Industry Stage Presentations & Welding Demos

The Collision Repair and Refinish Stage, booth #32145 located in the Upper South Hall at the SEMA Show, will serve as a hub for industry engagement. Throughout the event, I-CAR's subject matter experts will present on crucial topics, from emerging trends to the future of collision repair. In addition, live welding demonstrations will be conducted by experienced welding experts, offering hands-on learning of advanced techniques.

Expert-Led Courses

At SEMA 2024, I-CAR will present a series of specialized in-person courses designed to advance professional skills and knowledge, including:

MIG Welding Technology & Applications: Exploring advanced MIG welding techniques and their application in collision repair, this course covers the latest advancements in welding technology.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Overview & Considerations: Participants will delve into electric vehicle technology, focusing on repair considerations and best practices for handling EVs.

Participants will delve into electric vehicle technology, focusing on repair considerations and best practices for handling EVs. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Overview & Considerations: This session provides an in-depth look at ADAS technology, with an emphasis on repair and calibration techniques essential for safe, accurate repairs.

I-CAR Ambassador & Booth Engagement

Additionally, SEMA attendees can learn about the brand new I-CAR Academy and the latest enhancements to the myI-CAR digital platform. There are plenty of options for attendees to expand their knowledge, build lasting connections, and stay at the forefront in the automotive collision repair industry when visitors stop by I-CAR's booth 33139 in the Upper South Hall.

"We're getting ready to bring the latest learning opportunities to SEMA attendees and to engage with our industry at partner booths and events to continue to collaborate and keep SEMA attendees and I-CAR members at the forefront of the industry, as well as actively engaged as we develop solutions that fulfill our vision of complete, safe, and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer," said Van Alstyne.

Attendees interested in trying out the VR or welding demos can reserve a spot in the queue by scanning a QR code at I-CAR's booth, the Collision Repair and Refinish Stage, or at I-CAR's exhibit near SEMA's FutureTech Studio. For more information on I-CAR's presence at SEMA 2024 and to explore the full schedule of activities, visit I-CAR.com/SEMA.

