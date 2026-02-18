"I Feel Energized And Satisfied Without Crashing And No Jitters Or Bloating" -- Gundry MD Proplant Complete Shake Earns Rave Reviews As A Top Plant-Based Protein Powder

ProPlant Complete Shake is designed as a daily protein solution for anyone seeking a nutritious, gut-friendly, plant-powered shake that helps keep them on track with their health goals.

What is Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake?

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is a carefully formulated, vegan, lectin-free protein shake designed to make hitting your daily protein goals simple, satisfying, and gut-friendly. Unlike many traditional whey, soy, or grain-based protein powders, ProPlant Complete Shake uses a blend of nutrient-dense plant proteins, like hemp and flaxseed, that are easier on digestion yet rich in essential amino acids. This shake supports steady energy, helps keep you full between meals, nourishes the gut microbiome with plant fiber, and provides the building blocks your body needs for strong muscles, cognitive function, and everyday vitality. Its smooth flavor profile and clean ingredient list make it a popular choice for anyone seeking a plant-powered super shake that aligns with Dr. Gundry's gut-health principles.✝

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Reviews

"I start every day with a green shake. Plenty of fresh greens, avocado and Vanilla Proplant. Absolutely delicious and nutritious. A beautiful way to start my day" - Marleigh S.

"I've been using Dr. Gundry's ProPlant Complete Shake for over a year now and I'm still satisfied with it! I've made great gains and feel 100% It taste too good to believe that it's good for you!!" - Earle W.

"It's delicious, and has no after taste, reminds me of rich dark chocolate, mixes throughly. I feel energized and satisfied without crashing and no jitters or bloating. My go to every morning, I even take it with me when I travel!" - Sabra K.

What Are the Key Ingredients in Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake?

The following ingredients in ProPlant Complete Shake were selected for their purity, potency, and proven ability to support energy, digestion, and overall wellness:

Hemp Protein - A high-quality plant protein that contains all nine essential amino acids, plus gut-nourishing fiber. Hemp protein supports muscle repair, boosts satiety, and helps feed healthy gut bacteria for smoother digestion.✝

Flaxseed - With omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and plant-based nutrients, flaxseed promotes digestive comfort, helps balance hunger hormones, and contributes to heart and metabolic health.✝

Spirulina - A nutrient-dense blue-green algae packed with antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Spirulina supports the body's natural defenses, helps combat free-radical damage, and promotes endurance and resilience.✝

Cocoa Powder (Chocolate flavor only) - Loaded with polyphenols and flavanols, cocoa powder supports cognitive performance, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being — while providing a naturally rich, indulgent chocolate taste.✝

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Ingredient Breakdown

Hemp Protein

Contains all nine essential amino acids

Source of fiber for gut health

Promotes lasting fullness and digestive comfort✝

Flaxseed

With omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and plant protein

Supports smooth digestion and helps feed a healthy gut microbiome

Spirulina

Loaded with antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals

Helps fight free-radical damage

Supports endurance and overall vitality✝

Overall Key Benefits of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake delivers a broad spectrum of wellness benefits based on science and is praised consistently in customer reviews. Because protein is the second most abundant substance in the body after water, getting enough of it daily is essential for nearly every function, from muscle repair to hormone balance. ProPlant makes that easier than ever.✝

A daily serving helps:

Boost natural, steady energy by providing slow-digesting protein that fuels the body without causing mid-afternoon crashes

by providing slow-digesting protein that fuels the body without causing mid-afternoon crashes Support stronger muscles and faster recovery , thanks to essential amino acids that help rebuild muscle fibers

, thanks to essential amino acids that help rebuild muscle fibers Encourage healthy weight management by promoting satiety and helping regulate hunger hormones

by promoting satiety and helping regulate hunger hormones Enhance cognitive and brain health , as amino acids aid neurotransmitter production and support mental clarity

, as amino acids aid neurotransmitter production and support mental clarity Promote smooth, comfortable digestion , with plant fibers that nourish the microbiome and support gut integrity

, with plant fibers that nourish the microbiome and support gut integrity Reduce cravings and snacking urges , helping individuals stay on track with wellness or weight goals

, helping individuals stay on track with wellness or weight goals Support endurance and antioxidant protection, thanks to nutrient-rich superfoods like spirulina and flaxseed✝

Together, these benefits make ProPlant Complete Shake a standout choice for those seeking a high-quality, gut-friendly, plant-based protein supplement that can be enjoyed daily.

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Pros

ProPlant Complete Shake shines as a premium protein supplement thanks to its clean, lectin-free formula and the impressive benefits reported by users. Many consumers love the rich, satisfying flavors and the ease with which the powder mixes into water, plant milk, or smoothies. Its plant-based protein blend is ideal for individuals looking to avoid dairy or soy, and the shake's ability to enhance energy, digestion, and fullness makes it a valuable addition to morning routines or mid-day snacks.✝ With nutrient-dense ingredients and a gut-friendly profile, it stands out as one of the most thoughtfully formulated vegan protein shakes available today.

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Cons

While ProPlant Complete Shake offers many advantages, there are a few considerations customers should be aware of. It is a premium-priced product, reflecting its high-quality ingredients, which may not fit every budget. Flavor options are currently limited to Chocolate and Vanilla, and results can vary depending on individual diet and lifestyle. Additionally, it is primarily sold through the official Gundry MD website, which may be less accessible for customers who prefer in-store purchasing. Nonetheless, most reviewers find that the quality, taste, and health benefits justify the investment.

Is Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Worth Buying?

For individuals seeking a clean, plant-powered, lectin-free protein shake that supports digestion, energy, muscle recovery, and overall wellness, Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is absolutely worth considering. Its consistently high reviews, science-backed ingredients, and Dr. Gundry–approved formulation make it one of the top protein supplements in the plant-based category. Whether your goal is weight management, improved gut health, or simply reaching your daily protein target in a delicious way, ProPlant Complete Shake delivers impressive value and real-world results.

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake FAQ

Where can I purchase Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake? Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake can be purchased directly from the official Gundry MD website, which offers the most reliable access to authentic products, subscription savings, and the 90-day money-back guarantee. It is also available on Amazon, but only when sold by the Gundry MD Store and fulfilled by Amazon.



To ensure product safety and authenticity, customers are advised not to purchase from unauthorized third-party sellers or online marketplaces such as Walmart or Etsy, as these listings may offer counterfeit or expired products and do not qualify for Gundry MD's guarantee.

How do I use Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake? ProPlant Complete Shake is designed to be a once-daily protein boost that is simple to prepare. Users can add one scoop of the powder to their preferred beverage — such as water, coconut milk, or a smoothie — then blend or shake until smooth. It can be enjoyed as a quick breakfast, mid-day pick-me-up, or satisfying snack between meals.

When can I expect results from using Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake? While individual experiences vary, many users report feeling noticeable benefits, such as smoother digestion, enhanced energy, or improved mental clarity, within the first day of use.✝ The most significant changes, however, are typically reported after consistent daily use for at least 4 weeks and continuing beyond that point.* Regular use helps support the product's full range of wellness benefits, from natural energy support to appetite regulation and muscle recovery.

What if Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake doesn't work for me? Every purchase is backed by the Gundry MD 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee. If a customer is unsatisfied for any reason, even after using the product for a full 90 days, they can return the order for a complete refund of the purchase price (minus shipping). This guarantee ensures that customers can try ProPlant Complete Shake completely risk-free.



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols.✝ Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness , Total Restore , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Currently, he's the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he's spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox ™ detailing his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , Dr Gundry en Español , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

