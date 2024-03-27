I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) Cannabis Seed Bank Announces Appointment of Ernst Rustenhoven as Chief Executive Officer

MODESTO, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based cannabis seed bank, I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM), today announced the appointment of Ernst Rustenhoven as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rustenhoven, formerly a consumer-focused venture capital investor, initiated his career in investment banking, honing his expertise in strategy and deal advisory for fast-growing e-commerce businesses. With over 15 years of experience, he brings a wealth of business acumen and a profound understanding of cultivating growth-oriented consumer brands to ILGM's leadership team.

"I am energized to join ILGM at what I view as an auspicious moment for both the legal cannabis industry and our company," said Ernst Rustenhoven, CEO of ILGM. "With the accelerated legalization of home cultivation, we've experienced increased consumer curiosity and demand for premium seeds and education. As CEO, my most immediate priority is ensuring we can offer our customers the best and latest seed genetics and supporting home growers throughout their growth journey."

Before joining ILGM, Rustenhoven served as an early-stage investor at the consumer-focused venture capital firm, Slingshot Ventures , based in Amsterdam. There, he spearheaded several of the fund's investments in high-growth consumer startups. Throughout his career, he served as a non-executive director on the boards of various companies.

Currently, Rustenhoven serves as a non-executive board director at Wasteless , a retail tech business based in Tel Aviv, and as an advisory member of the university-backed pre-seed venture capital fund Asif Ventures .

"Over the next few months, we'll unveil some exciting projects that cater to our customer base of both aspiring and expert home growers. I'm looking forward to sharing what's to come and taking ILGM to the next level," said Rustenhoven.

Rustenhoven holds a Master of Science degree in Business Economics from the University of Amsterdam. For more information on the company's new CEO, please visit: ILGM.com/blog

