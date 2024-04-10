ILGM and Phylos Bioscience Announce Exclusive Partnership to Introduce 15 New F1 Hybrid Strains to U.S. Cannabis Consumers

MODESTO, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM), a leading online cannabis seed bank, today announces an exclusive new partnership with cannabis genetics and breeding company, Phylos Bioscience , that brings 15 new F1 hybrid strains to home growers across legal markets in the United States. Leveraging Phylos Bioscience's cutting-edge technology and extensive genetic library, ILGM today launches half the collection of strains meticulously crafted for potency, flavor, and diversity on its website just in time for 4/20.

"ILGM caters to a customer base of novice and veteran home growers on the hunt for increasingly unique strains of superior genetics, and we have been seeking an innovative partner to help elevate and diversify our product offerings," said Ernst Rustenhoven, CEO of ILGM. "In forging a relationship with Phylos, we are taking our seed catalog to the next level with a highly curated selection of sought-after F1 hybrid strains."

Carefully developed through selective breeding and advanced genetic analysis, the new seeds promise to deliver consistent performance and higher yields. With a blend of fruity exotics to robust and herbaceous hybrid varietals, the collection showcases an unparalleled experience, catering to a wide range of cultivation preferences and styles. The new strains include: Pineapple Donut, Cheddar Cheeze, Gelato Sunrise, Rocket Juice and Yuzu Euphoria.

"We believe that the future of cannabis begins with seeds. In bringing our true F1 hybrid seed genetics to ILGM's trusted e-commerce platform, we are empowering modern growers to explore and master home cultivation using the most advanced genetics available," said Whitney Conroy, Chief Commercial Officer of Phylos.

The partnership reinforces both Phylos Bioscience and ILGM's position as leaders in the cannabis industry, driving innovation, accessibility and cost-effective cultivation. Beginning today, adults can explore and purchase the new F1 hybrid strains exclusively through ILGM's online platform .

For more information, please visit: ILGM.com and phylos.bio

About I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) is a trusted online cannabis seed bank committed to providing top-quality seeds, expert guidance, and discreet service. Our diverse selection of premium seeds, coupled with exceptional customer support and educational resources, empowers growers of all levels to cultivate with confidence. With a focus on quality, privacy, and legal compliance, ILGM is your go-to destination for premium cannabis seeds and cultivation expertise. For more information, visit: ilgm.com/about

About Phylos Bioscience

Phylos is a cannabis genetics company focused on helping growers of all sizes to succeed commercially with seeds that produce the highest quality cannabis in the most cost-effective way. Phylos supports commercial-scale cultivation with the industry's first Production-Ready Seed™: premium, phenotypically stable, fully-feminized F1 hybrid seeds that deliver exceptional flower quality, potency, vigor, and yield. Phylos also leverages its proprietary technologies and its cultivation, extraction, and formulation expertise to provide partners with unparalleled THCV genetics and natural, safe, and effective ingredients.

