I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) Debuts Limited-Edition Seed Drop with Green Bodhi

Three Unique, Ultra-Premium Strains Now Available on ILGM.com

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) , a leading online cannabis seed bank, today announced a new, limited-edition collaboration with Green Bodhi , a coveted cannabis breeder and cultivator known for integrating ancient wisdom with modern organic practices to sustainably produce potent genetics.

"This partnership represents a pivotal step forward for ILGM, combining our expansive online platform with Green Bodhi's 'intentional horticulture' method to develop three unique, ultra-premium strain profiles," said Ernst Rustenhoven, CEO of ILGM.

Green Bodhi seeds will be available throughout September on ILGM.com for the special price of $149 for two 10-packs while supplies last. The strains include:

Golden Pineapple - Ferociously fruity with a hint of spice, Golden Pineapple offers energizing effects, making it ideal for daytime consumption.

- Ferociously fruity with a hint of spice, Golden Pineapple offers energizing effects, making it ideal for daytime consumption. Mystery Haze - Powerful and potent, Mystery Haze features candy-like notes intertwined with a hint of hazy undertones to produce peaceful and uplifting effects that keep you content day or night.

- Powerful and potent, Mystery Haze features candy-like notes intertwined with a hint of hazy undertones to produce peaceful and uplifting effects that keep you content day or night. Hazy Girl - Reminiscent of freshly baked pastries, Hazy Girl exudes a sweet scent followed by skuny undertones that provide calming effects to help ease the mind after a long day.

"Working with ILGM allows Green Bodhi to reach a new audience while maintaining the integrity and quality of our cultivation process," said John Bayes, Founder of Green Bodhi.

To celebrate the launch, ILGM is giving away 50 10-packs of seeds throughout the month. Ten lucky winners will be selected and notified each week. For a chance to win, click here and follow @ilgmofficial on Instagram to learn more.

About I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) is a trusted online cannabis seed bank committed to providing top-quality seeds, expert guidance, and discreet service. Our diverse selection of premium seeds, coupled with exceptional customer support and educational resources, empowers growers of all levels to cultivate with confidence. With a focus on quality, privacy, and legal compliance, ILGM is your go-to destination for premium cannabis seeds and cultivation expertise. For more information, visit: ilgm.com/about

About Green Bodhi

Green Bodhi is a leader in cannabis genetics and cultivation. Founded by John Bayes, Green Bodhi utilizes a unique cultivation approach known as "Intentional Horticulture" designed to integrate ancient wisdom with modern organic practices, while focusing on sustainability and the preservation of rare and potent cannabis strains.

