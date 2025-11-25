"I Want to Live": New Documentary Spotlights the Vital Role of Nephrology Nurses

The American Nephrology Nurses Association partners with filmmaker Carolyn Jones to highlight the dedication and impact of nephrology nurses nationwide.

PITMAN, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) proudly presents " I Want to Live: The Impact of Nephrology Nursing ," a short documentary that premiered May 1, 2025, at the ANNA National Symposium in Portland, Oregon. Created with award-winning filmmaker Carolyn Jones, the film provides a compelling look at the dedication of nephrology nurses caring for individuals living with kidney disease.

The documentary follows nephrology nurses alongside the individuals and families they support, including a pair of best friends in Seattle, one donating a kidney to the other, participants at the Transplant Games in Alabama, and individuals receiving hemodialysis in New York.

Click here to watch "I Want to Live: The Impact of Nephrology Nursing"

"This documentary highlights [nephrology nurses'] extraordinary dedication, balancing technical skill with deep compassion," said Dr. Faith Lynch, President of ANNA.

"It marks a pivotal moment for both nephrology nursing and ANNA, illuminating the vital role these nurses play in caring for people with kidney disease. From managing dialysis to supporting patients through the emotional challenges of chronic illness, the film showcases the profound impact nephrology nurses make every day."

Chronic kidney disease affects over 37 million adults in the U.S., roughly 1 in 7, and the demand for trained nephrology nurses continues to exceed supply.

"As rates of kidney disease continue to rise in the United States and globally, it is important to shine a light on kidney care," said Nancy Colobong Smith, Immediate Past President of ANNA.

"Nephrology nursing blends highly technical skills with holistic and compassionate care. This film highlights the integral role of nurses in kidney care and hopefully inspires the next generation of nephrology nurses."

Carolyn Jones has spent more than a decade documenting the work of nurses. Through her films and research, she brings their stories to a wider audience, emphasizing their skill, compassion, and impact on patient care.

About ANNA

The American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) is a nonprofit professional association established in 1969 and dedicated to advancing the profession of nephrology nursing through education, advocacy, networking, and science. Its members advocate for the kidney community, mentor colleagues, and engage in legislative efforts to inspire excellence in kidney care. For more information, visit www.annanurse.org

Media Contact

Rebecca Harvie

Communications & Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

(856) 256-2330

SOURCE American Nephrology Nurses Association