﻿I. Yvan Miklin, Aquila's President & CEO Appointed New FIBO USA Brand Ambassador

Miklin will contribute his expertise to support FIBO, strengthen the sector's education, and bridge the gap between wellbeing, and health & fitness industries. He is scheduled to deliver two presentations at American Health & Fitness Forum which will take place at FIBO USA 2019 in Miami Beach, FL (October 16-20, 2019).

Backed by 34 years of iconic global events across Germany, China, and South Africa, FIBO's 2019 Miami Beach, FL Event invites business leaders to discover the game-changing people, products, and ideas transforming the health and fitness ecosystem today.

About Aquila

For a quarter of a century, Aquila has specialized in fitness center design, management and programming, employee wellness programs and employee health and wellbeing engagement. The Aquila model provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting. For more information on Aquila please visit Aquilaltd.com or contact Aquila at 305.400.8444 or info@aquilaltd.com.

About FIBO

FIBO—the world's largest event dedicated to fitness, health and wellness—brings trade professionals and lifestyle enthusiasts together to celebrate the people, products and trends that are shaping the future of the industry. In 2019, FIBO plans to welcome 200,000 attendees from more than 130 countries across its five global editions in Germany, China, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at: www.fibo.com and www.fibo-usa.com

