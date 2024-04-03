IAAO Selects Amy Rasmussen as Executive Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nationwide search by the IAAO Executive Director Search Task Force, Amy Rasmussen, RES, AAS, FIAAO, was selected by the Board to serve as the new IAAO Executive Director and joined the organization on April 1.

Ms. Rasmussen previously served as Chief Deputy Assessor for the Riverside County (Calif.) Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder's Office and prior to that she was Chief Deputy Assessor for the Polk County (Iowa) Assessor's Office.

Amy Rasmussen New IAAO Executive Director

Ms. Rasmussen served on the IAAO Board as a director and on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past President, President, President-Elect, and Vice President. As president in 2020, she led IAAO through the pandemic.

Her IAAO service also includes serving as Chair of the Mentorship Task Force and Professional Development Committee; as a member of the Finance and Vision 20/20 Committees; and as a representative to the Association of Appraiser Regulatory Officials (AARO).

She has achieved the IAAO Assessment Administration Specialist (AAS) and Residential Evaluation Specialist (RES) designations; was selected as an IAAO Fellow (FIAAO); and has been an IAAO Senior Instructor since 2016.

She has served as a board member of the Iowa Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board and was on the Board of Directors of the Institute of Iowa Certified Assessors. She is also an Iowa Certified Residential Real Property Appraiser and California Certified Property Tax Appraiser.

Ms. Rasmussen grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa, and received a Master of Public Administration degree in public policy from Drake University and a Bachelor of Science, Psychology from Iowa State University.

Background

IAAO is the leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation. IAAO's mission is to be a global community of diverse mass appraisal professionals advancing fair and equitable property appraisal, assessment administration, and property tax policy through professional development, research, standards, and technical assistance. IAAO currently serves nearly 8,000 members worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mike Ardis, Sr. Director of Communications & Technology

[email protected] - 816-701-8141

SOURCE IAAO