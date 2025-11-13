IAAPA & The Industry Group - Visit Booth 4634 for Ticketing kiosks, Touchless, and Wayfinding at IAAPA

The Industry Group

Nov 13, 2025, 06:00 ET

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- See and meet The Industry Group and Kiosk Association at the IAAPA Trade Show. Featured in the booth – Pyramid Computer with kiosks, digital signage and embedded computing, AcquireDigital – digital wayfinding software and digital signage, Sitekiosk with interactive digital signage software, DPL Wireless providing redundant connectivity for all types of kiosks, vending, lockers and digital signage.

In January, the excitement continues with the NRF event in New York—the retail industry's largest showcase.

"The Industry Group will present the latest in ticketing kiosks, digital wayfinding, touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices," said Craig Keefner, Director of The Industry Group. "From ticketing to self-order kiosks, cruise lines to theme parks, these technologies are transforming guest experiences worldwide."

Meet us at IAAPA or NRF to see these innovations first-hand. To schedule a meeting or request more information, email [email protected].

The Industry Group is a global trade-network dedicated to self-service technology, covering kiosks, digital signage, POS, Lockers, EV Charging and smart-city platforms. Founded and led by industry veterans, it helps stakeholders connect, advance best practices and drive innovation in unattended retail ecosystems.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner - [email protected] text 720-324-1837

SOURCE The Industry Group

