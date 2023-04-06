IAB Announces Agenda for 2023 IAB Podcast Upfront

Held In-Person in NYC and Virtually, IAB Podcast Upfront Brings Audio Leaders Together to Showcase the Power of Podcast Advertising

Nora Ali to Host IAB Podcast Upfront

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 11, 2023, leading audio and podcast companies are joining the 2023 IAB Podcast Upfront for another year to showcase the power of podcasts. The IAB Podcast Upfront is a special marketplace event designed for brands, agencies, and media buyers to preview the latest in innovative podcast programming. The event will take place in NYC at Quorum by Convene (1221 Avenue of the Americas) and virtually on IAB.com.

IAB Podcast Upfront will showcase content and insights presentations from a dynamic slate of returning and brand-new publishers and ad tech partners, each of whom will shine a light on why podcasting was last year's fastest growing media channel and why it continues to outperform other channels amidst current economic uncertainty. Podcasting's maturity in terms of overall reach, measurement capabilities, and programmatic sophistication will be on display, as will its strength as an influencer medium and its capacity to drive ROI for direct response and brand awareness advertising.

Additionally, Nora Ali will be hosting IAB Podcast Upfront. Nora is the CEO & Co-Founder of new entertainment company Mason Media. Nora recently covered tech, business, and entertainment news at Cheddar, anchoring daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, where she also created, produced, and hosted several specialty TV series.

"Podcasts have become a vital part of the digital opportunity, indispensable for reaching the passionate, engaged audiences advertisers want most," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB. "It's still a fast-moving marketplace with innovation across content, ad tech, ad formats, and beyond. The Podcast Upfront highlights the insights and opportunities leaders need to make important budget and partnership decisions."

Following the excitement of podcast revenue doubling in just two years to cross the $1Billion threshold in 2021 , on May 11, IAB will release its seventh annual Podcast Ad Revenue report on this rapidly growing space, which will quantify full-year 2022 ad revenues and project future revenues through 2025.

"There's nothing like the energy that comes from bringing podcast buyers and sellers together. The podcast market reflects the shared passions of creators and audiences alike," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "This year's presentations will highlight not only exciting new content opportunities but also innovations for ways advertisers can engage listeners at scale with insights to quantify the value of those audiences."

2023 IAB Podcast Upfront Agenda Thursday, May 11 9:00 - 9:05 AM IAB Welcome David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB 9:05 - 9:20 AM Opening Keynote Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB 9:20 - 9:40 AM Presentation by iHeartPodcasts 9:40 - 10:00 AM Presentation by Wondery 10:00 - 10:20 AM Presentation by NPR 11:10 - 11:30 AM Presentation by Paramount 11:30 - 11:40 AM Presentation by TransUnion 11:40 AM - 11:50 AM Presentation by The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group 11:50 - 12:00 PM Presentation by Acast 1:10 - 1:30 PM Presentation by Sony Music Entertainment 1:30 - 1:40 PM Industry Insights Presented by ArtsAI 1:45 - 1:55 PM Presentation by YAP Media 1:55 - 2:15 PM Presentation by Cumulus Podcast Network 2:15 - 2:35 PM Presentation by Soundrise 3:20 - 3:30 PM Presentation by WNYC Studios 3:35 - 3:55 PM Presentation by SXM Media 3:55 - 4:05 PM Presentation by Zibby Media 4:05 - 4:25 PM Presentation by The Daily Wire 4:30 - 4:55 PM IAB Wrap Panel 4:55 - 5:00 PM Closing Remarks Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB

*All times are in EDT; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)