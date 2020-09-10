IAB Announces "Audience Week," a First-of-its-Kind Virtual Event to Recognize Planning and Buying in a Time of Change

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first-time, IAB will host Audience Week , a series of virtual events from September 29 to October 2 that will feature programming across measurement, audio, and video to help prepare agency decision-makers and brand marketers for 2021 planning. The four-day event will gather industry leaders, analysts, and marketers to discuss key issues and offer new technologies and solutions to help buyers understand audience targeting and deliver incremental reach.

"We have heard loud and clear from the marketplace coming out of NewFronts and Podcast Upfront that audiences matter. The way we reach them, the way we count them, and the way we measure them is changing. As such, we need to think about evolving our approach to planning for 2021," said David Cohen, President and incoming CEO, IAB. "We broke down Audience Week into two events to help advertisers and industry leaders understand the latest trends and consumer insights, and guide them to plan for the remainder of this year and into the next."

Audience Week encompasses two events:

September 29-October 1 : The Reach Conference is a three-day event that addresses how the accelerated shift of Connected TV (CTV) and streaming impacts media planning, buying, and measurement to help agency strategists and advertisers unpack the key issues, offer solutions, and prepare for Q4 2020 and 2021.

is a three-day event that addresses how the accelerated shift of Connected TV (CTV) and streaming impacts media planning, buying, and measurement to help agency strategists and advertisers unpack the key issues, offer solutions, and prepare for Q4 2020 and 2021. The final day of Reach will focus on audio trends and strategy. As a companion to IAB 2020 Podcast Upfront, these sessions from leading audio advertising experts will help buyers understand how to execute digital audio campaigns that are effective and efficient, the marketplace trends creating opportunities for advertisers, as well as the importance of compliance, standards, and brand safety.



Speakers include Bob Bakish , President and CEO, ViacomCBS; Julie DeTraglia , Vice President and Head of Research & Insights, Hulu; Tom Ryan , CEO and Co-Founder, Pluto TV , and more. Additional presenters include ABC/Disney, American Public Media, CBS, CNN, DoubleVerify, Fox, Megaphone, NBC, NPR, Pandora, Quantcast, Reuters, Roku, Triton Digital, Tru Optik, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post Digital.

, President and CEO, ViacomCBS; , Vice President and Head of Research & Insights, Hulu; , CEO and Co-Founder, , and more. Additional presenters include ABC/Disney, American Public Media, CBS, CNN, DoubleVerify, Fox, Megaphone, NBC, NPR, Pandora, Quantcast, Reuters, Roku, Triton Digital, Tru Optik, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post Digital. October 2 : The Video Leadership Summit will gather senior industry stakeholders across the entire ecosystem from leading media agencies, brands, technology companies, and publishers. The one-day event will discuss the challenges they are facing, explain the implications of new technology, identify impactful trends in video, and ultimately generate actionable ideas for IAB and the industry overall.

For more information on Audience Week, please visit www.iab.com/2020-iab-audience-week/ .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Related Links

www.iab.net

