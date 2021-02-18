IAB Announces Final Agenda for its Annual Leadership Meeting from March 8-12
New Speakers Joining the Conference Are Stacey Abrams (Fair Fight), The Honorable James E. Clyburn (D-SC 6th District), Conny Braams (Unilever), FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington, Heidi Browning (National Hockey League), Marisa Thalberg (Lowe's), Albert Cheng (Amazon Studios), Jerry Dischler (Google), Danielle Lee (NBA), Brian Stetler (CNN)
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today the final schedule for its annual industry agenda-setting conference, Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) on March 8-12. In addition, IAB has announced that famed political leader Stacey Abrams will be joining the lineup and leading a discussion around one of the biggest resets in American history of voters flipping the state of Georgia to blue.
New speakers that have joined the week-long virtual summit include:
- Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight
- Conny Braams, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Unilever
- Heidi Browning, Chief Marketing Officer, National Hockey League
- Albert Cheng, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios
- The Honorable James E. Clyburn, U.S. House Majority Whip (D-SC 6th District)
- Danielle Lee, Chief Fan Officer, National Basketball Association
- Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube and SVP, Google
- FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington
- Brian Stetler, Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor of Reliable Sources, CNN
- Marisa Thalberg, EVP, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, Lowe's
"Over the last year, the ad-supported internet has educated us, entertained us, connected us, and protected us. While ALM is clearly designed to highlight our most important industry issues, and set a clear agenda for the year ahead, now more than ever it is important to think about a broader context. With a lineup of speakers including Dr. Fauci, Ms. Abrams, and Senator Wyden, we intend to expand our field of view and look beyond our industry for inspiration," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "We have created an agenda that will not disappoint and will provide attendees with not only insights they can put into practice, but also provide them with the tools they need to tackle 2021 head on."
ALM will also provide a forum to discuss the future of accountability and addressability as the countdown to the deprecation of third-party cookies draws near. IAB Tech Lab will share a robust update and insights related to the organization's year-long work, which launched at ALM 2020. These will include presentations around the proposed solutions for privacy-preserving addressability and industry accountability. The new accountability platform is based on the responsible use of data and guiding principles for a user-centric approach. A new global privacy platform and taxonomies are also part of the solutions that will be presented for predictable consumer privacy through standards.
IAB Annual Leadership Meeting 2021 Schedule
|
Monday 3/8
|
Tuesday 3/9
|
Wednesday 3/10
|
Thursday 3/11
|
Friday 3/12
|
11:00am-12:15pm
General Session
CJ Bangah, PwC
Jeremi Gorman, Snap Inc.
Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.
Ron Wyden, U.S. Senator
|
11:00am-12:15pm
General Session
Erica Chriss, T-Mobile
Tom Kershaw, Magnite
Bob Lord, IBM
Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard
Mark Read, WPP
Anudit Vikram, MediaMath
|
11:00am-12:15pm
General Session
Neal Mohan, YouTube
André Pinard, adidas
|
11:00am-12:15pm
General Session
Dorothy Advincula, Ipsos
Varun Bhagwan, Verizon Media
Anthony S. Fauci, M.D
Craig Macdonald, McKinsey & Company
|
11:00am-12:00pm
General Session
The Honorable James E. Clyburn (D-SC 6th District)
Rich Fulop, Brooklinen
Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's
|
1:00pm-4:45pm
Leadership Summit -
High-level briefings and
|
12:30pm-2:15pm
Addressability + Identity: Where to from Here?
|
12:30pm-2:15pm
The Streaming Revolution
Tal Chalozin, Innovid
Behnam Dayanim, Paul Hastings LLP
Christine Grammier, LiveRamp
Tom Fochetta, Samsung Ads
Marion Hargett, Ampersand
Sundeep Kapur, Paul Hastings LLP
Jo Kinsella, TVSquared
Cara Lewis, Amplifi US
Mark Mitchell, Xandr
Nicolle Pangis, Ampersand
Shenan Reed, L'Oréal
Scott Rosenberg, Roku
|
12:30pm-2:20pm
The State of Data
Karthic Bala, Condé Nast
Keith Bryan, Best Buy
Brett House, Neustar
Iván Markman, Verizon Media
Allison Murphy, The New York Times Company
Lynn Schlesinger, Forbes
Michael Schoen, Neustar
Lisa Sherman, Ad Council
Belinda J. Smith, m/Six
Randi Stipes, IBM
|
12:30pm-3:00pm
IAB Policy Summit @ ALM
Gerald Ferguson, Baker & Hostetler LLP
Tanya Forsheit, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein + Selz
Alan Friel, Baker & Hostetler LLP
Stephanie Hanson, OneTrust
Alysa Hutnik, Kelley Drye
FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington
David Zetoony, Greenberg Traurig
|
4:45pm-5:30 pm
Afternoon General
Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight
Bonin Bough, Triller
|
2:30pm-4:15pm
Measurement & Attribution: Cross Media, Cross Platform, For Real This Time
|
2:30pm-4:15pm
Beau Avril, Facebook
John Gerzema, Harris Poll
Walter Knapp, SOVRN
Jeff Lotman, Fred Segal
Alan Moss, Amazon
|
2:30pm-4:15pm
Media Chain Transparency
Janet Balis, EY
Paul Bannister, Cafe Media
Kyle Dozeman, PubMatic
Doug Lauretano, Media.net
Tony Marlow, IAS
Shane McAndrew, Mindshare
Scott Schiller, ENGINE
Mike Zaneis, TAG
|
5:00pm-6:00pm
General Session
Speakers TBA
|
5:00pm-6:00pm
General Session
Albert Cheng, Amazon
Sara Fisher, Axios
Terence Kawaja, LUMA Partners
Geoff Ramsey, Insider Intelligence
|
5:00pm-6:00pm
General Session
John Battelle
Heidi Browning, NHL
Carol Kruse, Valvoline
Danielle Lee, NBA
|
All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.
To view the full ALM 2021 agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: www.iab.com/events/2021-iab-alm/.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
