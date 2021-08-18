IAB Announces Final Agenda for its Fall Events Series - IAB Podcast Upfront Fall; IAB Fall Marketplace; and Audience Connect: Balancing Privacy, Personalization & Safety
From September 9-15, the entire digital advertising ecosystem will come together to discuss the future of audio, video, privacy, data, and more
Aug 18, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today the final schedule for its first ever IAB Fall Events Series, on September 9-15.
"We can't ignore the profound shift that happens in our industry across nearly every dimension," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The Fall Events Series is about audio, video, privacy, and data, and the fast-paced changes affecting marketers and consumers alike. The marketplace is changing faster than ever, and regularly offers new and better options to drive business forward. The demand from the industry is clear: the pace of change is accelerating and we need to make sure that we are all staying ahead of the curve."
The four-day IAB Fall Events Series includes:
- IAB Podcast Upfront Fall on September 9-10, an invite only event for brand marketers and media buyers to preview the latest in podcast programming and partnership opportunities from the most recognized names in audio.
- The first ever IAB Fall Marketplace on September 14, an insights-packed day for digital video and Connected Television (CTV) buyers, with presentations from premier providers and fireside chats with industry leaders.
- IAB Audience Connect for the first time on September 15, will gather the most influential voices in data, addressability, and privacy to solve specific business use cases and set the industry agenda for a cookieless world.
|
IAB Fall Events Series Agenda
|
IAB Podcast Upfront Fall
September 9
|
IAB Podcast Upfront Fall
September 10
|
IAB Fall Marketplace
September 14
|
IAB Audience Connect: Balancing Privacy, Personalization & Safety
September 15
|
12:00pm
Welcome Remarks
|
12:00pm
Welcome Remarks
|
12:00pm
Welcome Remarks
|
12:00pm
Welcome Remarks
|
12:10pm
NPR
|
12:05pm
Audacy's Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, and Podcorn
|
12:10pm
Roku
|
12:05pm
Future of Measurement Panel Discussion
|
12:30pm
LAist Studios
|
12:25pm
Acast
|
12:30pm
Change the Way You View Video on Facebook
|
12:30pm
Neustar
|
12:50pm
Blue Wire
|
12:50pm
Podsights
|
12:50pm
Making News Work for Brands (BBC News, FOX News Media, NPR)
|
12:50pm
Lotame
|
1:05pm
WBUR
|
1:00pm
Osiris Media
|
1:10pm
Samsung Ads
|
1:10pm
Acxiom
|
1:30pm
TransUnion
|
1:15pm
LWC Studios
|
1:35pm
A+E Networks
|
1:35pm
New Rules for Digital Media Panel Discussion
|
1:40pm
Looking Ahead to the Future of Podcasting
|
1:25pm
How Tech and Automation will Impact Podcasting
|
1:55pm
Connecting the Dots between Audience and Content
|
1:50pm
The Trade Desk
|
2:00pm
Realm
|
1:50pm
Chartable
|
2:20pm
The Future of DEI & How Brands Can Open Minds, Shape Decisions & Offer Solutions (Forbes, Univision, Vevo)
|
2:10pm
Verizon Media
|
2:15pm
WarnerMedia
(CNN Audio, Rooster Teeth, TCM, TNT, Turner Sports, Warner Bros.)
|
1:55pm
AdvertiseCast
(A Libsyn Company)
|
2:40pm
Canela Media
|
2:30pm
Experian
|
2:30pm
Adonde Media
|
2:20pm
The Atlantic
|
2:55pm
Brands Commitment to Minority Owned Properties -- Is It Working?
|
2:50pm
Power of First Party Data Panel Discussion
|
2:40pm
SXM Media
|
2:35pm
Podcast Upfront Fall Wrap Discussion
|
3:15pm
Wrap Discussion
|
3:10pm
|
3:00pm
Closing Remarks
|
3:30pm
Closing Remarks
|
3:25pm
PubMatic
|
3:45pm
TransUnion
|
4:05pm
LiveIntent
|
4:25pm
Wrap Discussion
*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.
To view the full 2021 Fall Events Series agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/iab-fall-event-series/
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)
Share this article