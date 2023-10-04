IAB Announces its Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM 2024), Bringing Industry Leaders to Set the Stage for the Year Ahead

Publishers, Platforms, Agencies, and Brands Will Set the Course for 2024, Tackling the Most Pressing Issues in Digital Marketing Including: AI, Commerce, Privacy, Streaming, and More

Confirmed Speakers Include Bob Bakish, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Tariq Hassan, and Aaron Sorkin with More to Come

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today unveiled details of its Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM), to be held on January 28-30 at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Florida. As the central thought leadership event for IAB, ALM aims to advance the digital media and marketing industry and set the agenda for the year ahead.

The theme of the event, "It Starts Here," challenges industry leaders from agencies, publishers, platforms, and brands to strategize, and adapt to ever-changing trends such as generative AI, commerce, privacy, a streaming-first future, responsible media, attention and creativity, and more.

"ALM is inspiration, education, discussion, debate, and where business happens. Attendees come to immerse themselves in the digital challenges and opportunities that will shape our world in the coming years. This year, we have a lot to tackle, from the long-awaited deprecation of third-party cookies to building a vibrant and responsible digital ecosystem. At the end of the day, things get done at ALM. Agendas are set, and we move forward together," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB.

Confirmed speakers this far include:

Bob Bakish , President, Paramount Global

, President, Paramount Global Senator Marsha Blackburn

Jon Carpenter , Chief Executive Officer, Comscore

, Chief Executive Officer, Comscore Stephanie Dobbs Brown , Chief Marketing Officer, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

, Chief Marketing Officer, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Victoria Garrick Brown , TED Talk speaker, mental health advocate, podcast host, and former Division I athlete

, TED Talk speaker, mental health advocate, podcast host, and former Division I athlete Tariq Hassan , Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's

, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Terence Kawaja , CEO & Founder, LUMA Partners

, CEO & Founder, Karthik Rao , Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen

, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen Jenna Sebel , Chief Marketing Officer, Liberty Mutual

, Chief Marketing Officer, Aaron Sorkin , Award-Winning Writer/Producer

, Award-Winning Writer/Producer Josh Stinchcomb , Global Chief Revenue Officer, Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group

*Please check the ALM website at iab.com/alm for the most up-to-date list of speakers.

Cohen continued, "ALM has expanded beyond its historical composition to now represent the full digital ecosystem. We expect more buy-side constituents than ever including leadership from brands and agencies to complement the impressive gathering of publisher, platform, and ad tech executives."

ALM is where the advertising industry first tackled the biggest trends and new topics such as the demise of the cookie, growth opportunities around direct-to-consumer, eliminating fraud in the digital ecosystem, the value of responsible journalism, government regulation in the data economy, and making mobile work for advertisers and publishers.

