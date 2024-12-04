IAB Announces Legendary ALM Speaker Lineup Including Director Ron Howard, Filmmaker and Tech Founder Edward Norton, and Comedian and Podcast Host Hannah Berner

Additional Speakers Include Executives from The Home Depot, TikTok, The Trade Desk, Uber, Verizon, and More

2025 IAB Event Lineup Includes IAB PlayFronts, IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit, IAB NewFronts, IAB Connected Commerce Summit, IAB Podcast Upfront, IAB Privacy Compliance Salon, and IAB State Privacy Law Summit

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced its 2025 thought leadership and marketplace events schedule.

"The future of our industry has never been more dynamic or full of potential," said Carryl Pierre-Drews, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, IAB. "IAB events are unparalleled—bringing the entire industry together to tackle the most pressing and transformative topics of our time. From generative AI to responsible media, measurement, commerce, privacy and addressability, streaming, and beyond, IAB events are the epicenter of critical discussions shaping the future. They are indispensable for understanding the shifts, navigating the risks, and uncovering the greatest opportunities ahead."

IAB ALM 2025

On January 26-28, the 2025 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting will bring the leaders of the entire industry together in Palm Springs, California for deep insights, thought-provoking panels, breakouts, fireside chats, and more.

"The pace of change accelerates every year. The agenda-setting discussions that happen at ALM are why we say, 'It Starts Here'," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The Creator Economy is changing the game. Adaptive Commerce is leading a data-driven retail revolution. The lines between content, commerce, and media continue to blur, CTV continues to explode, and AI is driving a new technological renaissance. While we certainly have challenges, it really is an amazing time to be in this industry."

Cohen added, "With so much to discuss and leaders from the entire ecosystem gathered to set the agenda for the year ahead, it's the most critical learning and networking opportunity of the year."

In addition to director Ron Howard, filmmaker and tech founder Edward Norton, comedian and podcast host Hannah Berner, Christen Press and Tobin Heath, Co-CEOs at RE—INC, this year's featured speakers include:

Molly Battin , Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, The Home Depot

, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, The Home Depot Dory Butler, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Verizon Consumer

Jill Cruz , Executive Vice President, Commerce Media Strategy, Publicis Commerce

, Executive Vice President, Commerce Media Strategy, Publicis Commerce Keith Dawkins , President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios

, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios Jeff Green , CEO, Founder & Chairman, The Trade Desk

, CEO, Founder & Chairman, The Trade Desk Nicolas le Bourgeois, Head of U.S. Operations for TikTok Shop, TikTok

David Mogensen , Vice President, Global Marketing, Uber

, Vice President, Global Marketing, Uber Richard Muhlstock , Head of Offers & eCommerce, and President of Chase Media Solutions, JPMorgan Chase

, Head of Offers & eCommerce, and President of Chase Media Solutions, JPMorgan Chase Tru Pettigrew , Former Chief Impact Officer, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx

, Former Chief Impact Officer, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx Joelle Pineau , Vice President, AI Research, Meta

, Vice President, AI Research, Meta Sean Reardon , CEO, dentsu Media Practice – Americas

, CEO, dentsu Media Practice – Americas Shenan Reed , Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors

, Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors Jon Roberts , Chief Innovation Officer, Dotdash Meredith

, Chief Innovation Officer, Dotdash Meredith Aaron Sobol , Head of Media Investment US, Unilever

, Head of Media Investment US, Unilever Vidhya Srinivasan , Vice President/General Manager, Ads, Google

, Vice President/General Manager, Ads, Google Jennie Weber , Chief Marketing Officer, Best Buy Co. Inc

, Chief Marketing Officer, Best Buy Co. Inc Christina Wootton , Chief Partnerships Officer, Roblox

For the latest on ALM speakers, please visit: iab.com/alm

Over the course of three days, attendees will participate in discussions around critical issues including:

Generative AI, the Creator/Creativity Revolution, and Ethical Crossroads in the Digital Economy

Navigating the Convergence of Omni-Channel Experiences, Retail Media, Shoppable Ads, and Content

New Measurement: Attention and Business Outcomes

Privacy in Practice: From Policy to Implementation

The March Towards a 'Streaming-First' Future

Ethical Pulse: Steering the Digital Industry Towards Responsible Media and Inclusive Best Practices

Full agenda can be accessed here: iab.com/alm

At ALM 2025, IAB will release a consumer privacy report that builds on the findings of its 2024 report, The Free and Open Ad-Supported Internet: Consumers, Content, and Assessing the Data Value Exchange , which revealed that consumers value the free internet and personalized advertising, with concerns focused on fraud and identity theft, not ad targeting. The 2025 IAB consumer privacy report will challenge misconceptions around "commercial surveillance," uncover regional and global insights on privacy awareness, and assess the impact of restrictive regulations.

Line-up of 2025 IAB Events

IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM), January 26-28 | Palm Springs, CA | In-Person

IAB PlayFronts , April 1 | NYC | Hybrid

IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit , April 22 | Washington, D.C. | In-Person

IAB NewFronts , May 5-8 | NYC | Hybrid

IAB Connected Commerce Summit , September 9 | NYC | In-Person

IAB Podcast Upfront , September 30 | NYC | Hybrid

IAB Privacy Compliance Salon, October 29 | San Diego, CA | In-Person

IAB State Privacy Law Summit, November 12 | NYC | In-Person

For more information and updates regarding IAB events, visit: www.iab.com/events .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

