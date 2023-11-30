IAB Announces Powerful ALM Speaker Lineup and Themes Addressing Evolving Digital Advertising Marketplace; Organization Also Unveils 2024 Events Schedule

Save the Date for IAB's 2024 Events Including the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM), IAB PlayFronts, IAB NewFronts, IAB Podcast Upfront, IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit, IAB Privacy Compliance Salon, and IAB State Privacy Law Summit

Due to Industry Demand, IAB Connected Commerce Summit Returns Bigger with a Two-Day Event Experience Addressing the Rise of Retail Media

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today unveiled its 2024 thought leadership and marketplace events schedule. Aiming to excite, inspire, and motivate, the event lineup addresses key issues across marketing, AI, streaming, gaming, retail, and public policy, as well as responsible media and data use.

"IAB's mission is to gather the industry together, and provide insights and tools to help buyers, marketers, and the entire digital ecosystem navigate these shifts," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The only constant in the digital marketplace is change, and there is probably no time in recent memory where there has been so much in flux at one time. Opportunity and growth are born out of this dynamism, which is incredibly exciting."

Overview of 2024 Tentpole Events

IAB ALM 2024: On January 28-30, the 2024 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting will gather digital pioneers and business leaders in Marco Island, Florida to discuss critical topics for the industry, and, with its returning theme "It Starts Here," will set the agenda for the year to come. With nearly 100 speakers including more CMOs than ever before, attendees will hear from leading executives through keynotes, insightful panel discussions, and curated networking experiences covering the most important topics in the digital advertising space such as generative AI, responsible media, commerce, creativity, the evolution of streaming, and much more.

"ALM kicks off the year gathering leaders, thinkers, and builders to tackle the biggest industry issues from the creator economy, cookie deprecation, consumer privacy, policy regulation, and more," added Cohen. "We also couldn't have a conference without discussing the state of measurement. Returning to the ALM stage are the CEOs of Comscore, iSpot, Nielsen, and VideoAmp who will participate in the "Great Measurement Debate Part 2" to address measurement opportunities, challenges, and what we, as an industry, can do better to effectively measure campaign effectiveness."

Some of this year's featured speakers thus far include:

Ime Archibong , Vice President, Product Management, Meta

, Vice President, Product Management, Meta Bob Bakish , President, and CEO, Paramount Global

, President, and CEO, Paramount Global Marsha Blackburn , U.S. Senator (R-TN)

, U.S. Senator (R-TN) Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer and President, Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith

, Chief Business Officer and President, Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith Jen Brace , Chief Futurist, Ford

, Chief Futurist, Ford Jon Carpenter , Chief Executive Officer, Comscore

, Chief Executive Officer, Comscore Jeffrey Cole , Director of the Center for the Digital Future, USC Annenberg School

, Director of the Center for the Digital Future, Annenberg School Stephanie Dobbs Brown , Chief Marketing Officer, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

, Chief Marketing Officer, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Esi Eggleston Bracey , Chief Growth and Marketing Officer – Effective January 1, 2024 , Unilever

, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer – Effective , Unilever Nancy Hall , Chief Executive Officer, Mindshare North America

, Chief Executive Officer, Mindshare North America John Halley , President, Paramount Advertising

, President, Paramount Advertising Tariq Hassan , Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA

, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's Diana Haussling , Senior Vice President, General Manager, Consumer Experience & Growth, Chief Marketing Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Consumer Experience & Growth, Chief Marketing Officer, Colgate-Palmolive Debora Kantt , Executive Director, Futurist, Strategic Foresight & Future Studies Lead, JP Morgan

, Executive Director, Futurist, Strategic Foresight & Future Studies Lead, JP Morgan Jenna Lebel , Chief Marketing Officer, Liberty Mutual

, Chief Marketing Officer, Ross McCray , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VideoAmp

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VideoAmp Andrea Mitchell , NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Chief Washington Correspondent; Host, MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports"

, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Chief Washington Correspondent; Host, MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" Sean Muller , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iSpot.tv

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iSpot.tv Peter Naylor , Vice President, Advertising Sales, Netflix

, Vice President, Advertising Sales, Netflix Katie Neil , Head of Connected Commerce Marketing and Investments, The Coca-Cola Company

, Head of Connected Commerce Marketing and Investments, The Coca-Cola Company Amie Owen , Global Chief Commerce Officer, UM Worldwide

, Global Chief Commerce Officer, Shelly Palmer , Chief Executive Officer, The Palmer Group

, Chief Executive Officer, The Palmer Group Karthik Rao , Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen

, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen Susan Schiekofer , Chief Digital Investment Officer, GroupM U.S.

, Chief Digital Investment Officer, GroupM U.S. Jessica Sibley , Chief Executive Officer, TIME

, Chief Executive Officer, TIME Resh Sidhu, Global Director Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc

Aaron Sorkin , Screenwriter, Playwright, and Director

, Screenwriter, Playwright, and Director Jonathan Stringfield , Vice President, Global Business Research & Marketing, Activision Blizzard Media

, Vice President, Global Business Research & Marketing, Activision Blizzard Media Jennie Weber , Chief Marketing Officer, Best Buy Co. Inc.

For the latest on ALM speakers, please visit: iab.com/alm

Over the course of three days, attendees will hear discussions around critical issues including:

Generative AI, the Creativity Revolution, and Ethical Crossroads in the Digital Economy

Navigating the Convergence of Omni-Channel Experiences, Retail Media, Shoppable Ads, and Content

Privacy in Practice: From Policy to Implementation

The March Towards a 'Streaming-First' Future

Ethical Pulse: Steering the Digital Industry Towards Responsible Media and Inclusive Best Practices

A New Era of Creativity: Attention, Innovation, and Personalization

Full agenda can be accessed here: iab.com/alm

"Attendees come to ALM to hear firsthand from brands and marketers on how they're adapting to industry change and moving the needle for their companies to thrive in the digital advertising ecosystem," said Carryl Pierre-Drews, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, IAB. "This year, we have more CMOs and marketing executives taking the stage at ALM, including Best Buy, Liberty Mutual, McDonald's, Unilever, and more. In addition to the various sessions, IAB will host a CMO-centric breakfast addressing the critical role of marketers in leading AI efforts."

On January 29 at ALM, IAB will host with Adweek the Marketing Vanguard CMO breakfast, an invitation-only gathering of leading marketing executives plus their rising stars. They'll meet to explore AI's impact on advertising, marketing, and business strategy. Moderated by Jenny Rooney, Chief Experience Officer at Adweek, the panel discussion at the breakfast, titled "Steering the AI Ship: Exploring the CMO's Role and Responsibility," will dive into the CMO's role in driving company-wide AI efforts, implementation, and usage that is customer-first, on-brand, and responsible.

IAB PlayFronts 2024 , March 26-27, 2024, New York City, In-person & Virtual

The third annual IAB PlayFronts makes its return bigger than ever before, taking place over two days in New York City as well as live-streamed. IAB PlayFronts is dedicated to showcasing advertising and partnership opportunities in the gaming industry. Leading game publishers, streaming platforms, and ad tech partners will demonstrate creative opportunities for brands in the gaming landscape, and present opportunities to elevate the effectiveness of gaming.

IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit 2024 , April 2, 2024, Washington, D.C., In-person

With new regulations and state privacy laws taking effect, the digital media landscape is constantly evolving. Hear from experts to stay ahead of all the legal, policy, and technical challenges impacting businesses today. The annual IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit will bring together leaders in advertising, media, technology, and the government to address how to continue to build a sustainable consumer-centric media and marketing ecosystem.

IAB NewFronts 2024 , April 29-May 2, 2024, New York City, In-person & Virtual

IAB NewFronts hosts some of the biggest names in media and entertainment fostering valuable partnerships between brands and native digital video content. Across New York City and streamed virtually, IAB NewFronts is a one-stop shop for media buyers eager to get a first look at the latest digital video content and advertising solutions. For the second year in a row, IAB will have its stage again on Wednesday, May 1st to feature a selection of presenting companies.

IAB Podcast Upfront 2024 , May 9, 2024, New York City, In-person & Virtual

Following IAB NewFronts, IAB Podcast Upfront is designed for brands, agencies, and media buyers to preview the latest in innovative podcast programming. Join leading audio and podcast companies as they showcase the power of podcasts and announce brand new shows and content opportunities for advertisers to align with their brand. IAB Podcast Upfront will take place in New York City and be streamed virtually.

IAB Connected Commerce Summit 2024 , September 17-18, New York City, In-person

Back by popular demand, and for two full days, IAB Connected Commerce Summit will dive into where the future of retail commerce is heading and how it could improve business operations. Attendees will hear from thought leaders in e-commerce and retail media about the most impactful strategies that will help brands stay ahead of the game.

IAB Privacy Compliance Salon, September 22, 2024, Los Angeles, In-person

For the first time, IAB will host the Privacy Compliance Salon bringing together senior privacy leaders in the digital advertising industry for thought-provoking and practical discussions around today's most challenging privacy compliance issues. Attendees will learn about managing sensitive personal information, the use of data clean rooms, and legal considerations in leveraging AI in marketing campaigns.

IAB State Privacy Law Summit 2024, November 2024, New York City, In-person

With additional state privacy laws taking effect every year, the third IAB State Privacy Law Summit will convene privacy lawyers and cross-functional privacy professionals to make sense of the latest state privacy law changes. In particular, this event involves interactive deep-dive discussions between panelists and the audience and leverages data flows to give industry participants a clearer understanding of the industry's challenges and provide pathways for compliance.

For more information and updates regarding IAB's events, visit: www.iab.com/events .

