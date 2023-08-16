IAB Announces Two Executive Additions: Amanda Richman, Former CEO of Mindshare and Wavemaker, Joins as Executive in Residence and Piya Mehra Joins as Chief of Staff

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today that Amanda Richman has joined as Executive in Residence and Piya Mehra joined as Chief of Staff.

Amanda Richman is the sixth industry leader over the last decade to be invited to participate in the IAB Executive-In-Residence program — and the first ever from an agency background. As the former CEO of Mindshare and Wavemaker, and a senior leader at several of the nation's top media agencies, Richman's strategic advisory role will accelerate growth for the organization, helping to identify and shape services, solutions, and programming that create value for members and drive the industry forward.

"I have known Amanda nearly my entire career and have always been impressed by her ability to create, incubate, integrate, and operate digital-first businesses." said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB "She has done it for WPP, Publicis, IPG, and Time Warner from the very early days of digital. At Mindshare, she directed an agency-wide transformation, expanding the client portfolio and diversifying revenue through enhanced commerce and data solutions. Her insights will be vital as we introduce more agencies and brands into our organization and face a future that's evolving faster than ever."

"IAB has led the efforts to build our industry from the start, and they continue to lead the conversation across the digital ecosystem," said Amanda Richman, Executive in Residence, IAB. "I am eager to lend my support to their unwavering commitment to members and the industry through connections and collaborations that spark innovation and fuel progress for all stakeholders."

As the newest member of the IAB Executive Leadership Team and Chief of Staff, Piya Mehra brings experience from both media agencies and management consulting. As Brand Group Director at Horizon Media, she oversaw all aspects of strategy, planning, implementation, and analysis of omnichannel media investments for her clients. At KPMG, she was an end-to-end project and client engagement manager, regularly overseeing teams of consultants and analysts on marketing, operations, target operating model, and analytics projects.

Reporting to CEO David Cohen, Mehra serves as a critical business partner, providing strategic counsel and cross-functional project management. Additionally, she will optimize operations and foster synergy across all aspects of the organization, contributing significantly to its growth and success.

"The pace of change and the opportunities and challenges ahead demand a Chief of Staff who is infinitely curious, highly organized, and capable of serving as a force multiplier to me and the entire leadership team," added Cohen. "It's a hard job to fill, and we're excited to have found Piya and welcome her to the team."

"Being an integral part of a team that accomplishes so much vital work for the industry is truly fulfilling," said Piya Mehra, Chief of Staff, IAB. "I look forward to contributing my expertise and passion to further elevate IAB's impact and influence."

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)