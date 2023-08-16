IAB Announces Two Executive Additions: Amanda Richman, Former CEO of Mindshare and Wavemaker, Joins as Executive in Residence and Piya Mehra Joins as Chief of Staff

News provided by

Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

16 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today that Amanda Richman has joined as Executive in Residence and Piya Mehra joined as Chief of Staff.

Amanda Richman is the sixth industry leader over the last decade to be invited to participate in the IAB Executive-In-Residence program — and the first ever from an agency background. As the former CEO of Mindshare and Wavemaker, and a senior leader at several of the nation's top media agencies, Richman's strategic advisory role will accelerate growth for the organization, helping to identify and shape services, solutions, and programming that create value for members and drive the industry forward.

"I have known Amanda nearly my entire career and have always been impressed by her ability to create, incubate, integrate, and operate digital-first businesses." said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB "She has done it for WPP, Publicis, IPG, and Time Warner from the very early days of digital. At Mindshare, she directed an agency-wide transformation, expanding the client portfolio and diversifying revenue through enhanced commerce and data solutions. Her insights will be vital as we introduce more agencies and brands into our organization and face a future that's evolving faster than ever."

"IAB has led the efforts to build our industry from the start, and they continue to lead the conversation across the digital ecosystem," said Amanda Richman, Executive in Residence, IAB. "I am eager to lend my support to their unwavering commitment to members and the industry through connections and collaborations that spark innovation and fuel progress for all stakeholders."

As the newest member of the IAB Executive Leadership Team and Chief of Staff, Piya Mehra brings experience from both media agencies and management consulting. As Brand Group Director at Horizon Media, she oversaw all aspects of strategy, planning, implementation, and analysis of omnichannel media investments for her clients. At KPMG, she was an end-to-end project and client engagement manager, regularly overseeing teams of consultants and analysts on marketing, operations, target operating model, and analytics projects.

Reporting to CEO David Cohen, Mehra serves as a critical business partner, providing strategic counsel and cross-functional project management. Additionally, she will optimize operations and foster synergy across all aspects of the organization, contributing significantly to its growth and success.

"The pace of change and the opportunities and challenges ahead demand a Chief of Staff who is infinitely curious, highly organized, and capable of serving as a force multiplier to me and the entire leadership team," added Cohen. "It's a hard job to fill, and we're excited to have found Piya and welcome her to the team."

"Being an integral part of a team that accomplishes so much vital work for the industry is truly fulfilling," said Piya Mehra, Chief of Staff, IAB. "I look forward to contributing my expertise and passion to further elevate IAB's impact and influence."

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Also from this source

IAB Embraces the Complexity of Commerce and Retail Media; Launches New Event: IAB Connected Commerce Summit: Retail Reimagined

2022 Podcasting Ad Revenue Up 26% YoY; Revenues to More than Double by 2025 to $4B According to IAB's U.S. Podcast Advertising Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.