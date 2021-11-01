IAB Announces Two Executive Additions, Libby Morgan and Sheila Buckley, to Continue Industry Growth and Momentum into 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today that Libby Morgan has been named SVP, Chief Strategy Officer, and Sheila Buckley has joined as IAB's Executive in Residence. Morgan and Buckley will both report to Sheryl Goldstein, EVP Member Engagement and Development, IAB.

As the SVP, Chief Strategy Officer, Morgan will be overseeing thought leadership and content development for IAB, including the IAB Centers of Excellence. These include The Experience Center, Programmatic and Data Center, Media Center, and research functions. Additionally, Morgan will also be responsible for editorial and content strategies for all IAB events and programming.

"Libby's deep understanding of how innovation derives from the intersection between marketing and technology fits extremely well with IAB's purpose and mission," said Goldstein. "Libby's extensive experience working with brands, both as a consultant and agency leader, brings a critically important perspective to our work that will continue to help shape the future of the digital advertising industry."

Most recently, Morgan served as the Global President of MRM Commerce, where she launched its Strategy, Consulting, and Digital Transformation practice. Previous positions include President of The Born Group, where she focused on Digital Marketing, Commerce, and Content, as well as Managing Director of iCrossing (part of Hearst). Throughout her career, Morgan has partnered with clients such as Nestle, General Motors, Anheuser Busch, American Express, and Geico, among others, to help them achieve their business goals through innovative digital solutions.

As an Executive in Residence, Buckley will be working with IAB to develop solutions and services designed to help the industry move forward. Buckley will help lead the development of effective programs to educate, inform, and share IAB insights-based recommendations for publishers, platforms, ad tech, brands, and agencies. She will also be advising on programming IAB's Annual Leadership Meeting, the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Council, and IAB's marquee NewFronts.

"Sheila is a seasoned media executive with a keen understanding of all sides of the digital ecosystem, ranging from publishers, to ad tech and data companies," said Goldstein. "Her experience as a sales leader is invaluable in guiding IAB towards the best offerings for our valued members."

Prior to joining IAB, Buckley was SVP, Sales at Dstillery, a custom audience solutions company for brands and agencies. Notably, she was part of the team that launched an ID-free cookieless solution across categories. Previous positions include CRO of Demand Jump, SVP, Head of Sales North America at Business Insider, and SVP, Head of Sales North America at Criteo. Throughout her career, Buckley has proven her ability to develop highly motivated teams in changing complex environments to consistently achieve breakthrough revenue growth, many leading to successful exits.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

