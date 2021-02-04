IAB Annual Leadership Meeting Unveils New Speakers from Adidas, m/Six, Roku, Snap Inc., Triller, and More

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced that Snap Inc. Co-Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel and Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer, will join a fast-growing list of industry, health, and government leaders at their Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) on March 8-12.

"Snap has uncovered new and rapidly-emerging consumer behaviors to redefine how we think about video, commerce, communications and entertainment," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "We've specifically chosen speakers from companies in dynamic businesses, with leaders who know how critical it is to double down on innovation in challenging times. ALM is the indispensable industry event where the entire media ecosystem — brands, agencies, regulatory, literally everybody — gathers to set the agenda for the future. The perspectives from our new speakers will provide insightful guidance."

The new speakers join a fast-growing list of luminaries including:

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

(D-OR) Dr. Anthony Fauci , Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Mark Read , CEO, WPP

, CEO, WPP Scott Rosenberg , SVP and GM, Roku

, SVP and GM, Roku Evan Spiegel , Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc.

, Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc. Jeremi Gorman , Chief Business Officer, Snap Inc.

, Chief Business Officer, Snap Inc. Bonin Bough , Chief Growth Officer, Triller

, Chief Growth Officer, Triller Andre Pinard , Director, Communities, Mindset and Culture, Adidas

, Director, Communities, Mindset and Culture, Adidas Belinda J. Smith , CEO, Americas m/Six

, CEO, Americas m/Six Karima Zmerli, PhD, U.S. Chief Data Sciences Officer, Wavemaker

In addition, attendees will have a ringside seat to the hotly anticipated debate between Terence Kawaja , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, LUMA Partners , and Geoff Ramsey , Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, Insider Intelligence

ALM will be a virtual week-long summit including keynote addresses, town hall discussions, and interactive roundtables, as well as an invite-only leadership session. The event offers the only truly comprehensive view of the interlocking challenges and opportunities that lie ahead:

The demise of third-party cookies

Defining the future of privacy, accountability and addressability

The explosive growth of streaming and connected TV — and the new urgency to find holistic measurement that works for brands, publishers, and platforms to tackle

The new, entirely reinvented commerce landscape

A few agenda highlights below:

Monday, March 8 The Great Reset

11:00AM - 12:15PM General Session ALM Kick Off + Morning Keynote U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

12:30PM - 4:30PM Leadership Summit (Invite Only)

4:45PM - 7:00PM General Session Afternoon keynote session and Opening Networking Reception Tuesday, March 9 Addressability & Identity + Cross Platform Measurement & Attribution

11:00AM - 12:15PM General Session CEO Address David Cohen, CEO, IAB

Morning Keynote Mark Read, CEO, WPP Interviewed by David Cohen, CEO, IAB

Project Rearc Dennis Buchheim, President, IAB Tech Lab Wednesday, March 10 OTT, CTV & Video Convergence + The New Commerce Landscape

11:00AM - 12:00PM General Session Morning Keynote To be announced

IAB Board Chair Address Gina Garrubbo, President & CEO, National Public Media

DE&I Session Andre Pinard, Director, Communities, Mindset and Culture, Adidas

5:00PM - 6:00PM General Session The Great Debate Terry Kawaja, Founder & CEO, Luma Partners & Geoff Ramsey, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, Insider Intelligence Moderated by Sara Fischer, Media Reporter, Axios Thursday, March 11 The State of Data + Media Chain Transparency

11:00AM - 12:15PM General Session

Morning Keynote Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Interviewed by David Cohen, CEO, IAB Friday, March 12 Privacy, Policy & Compliance 11:00AM - 3:00PM

For more information and updates regarding the 2021 IAB ALM, please visit: iab.com/events/2021-iab-alm.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

