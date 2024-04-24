IAB Appoints Industry Leaders to Critical Roles Ahead of 2024 NewFronts

Leading Industry Organization Welcomes Cintia Gabilan, VP of Media Center; Arlene Mu, Assistant General Counsel, and Nadine Karp McHugh, Executive in Residence

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for the 2024 IAB NewFronts , the pinnacle event in the streaming video marketplace, IAB, the leading trade body for the digital advertising industry, unveils key appointments to bolster its leadership team.

Cintia Gabilan, a seasoned professional who's held senior roles at Amazon, Meta, and Unilever, steps into the position of Vice President at the IAB Media Center . Joining her is Arlene Mu, former Chief Privacy Officer and Assistant General Counsel at Lowe's, who will assume the position of Assistant General Counsel at IAB. Adding to the roster, industry veteran Nadine Karp McHugh is appointed as the new IAB Executive in Residence. Karp McHugh's illustrious career, including stints at Goldman Sachs, SeeHer, Colgate, Ogilvy, Mindshare, and L'Oréal, brings invaluable brand marketing and agency insights to IAB.

Gabilan will lead one of IAB's most critical areas of focus as Vice President of its Media Center, right in time for the 2024 IAB NewFronts (April 29 – May 2) and the 2024 IAB Podcast Upfront (May 9). In this role, she is charged with leading IAB members into the future of media and will report to Pam Zucker, SVP, Chief Strategy Officer.

"The Media Center is part of the heart and soul of IAB, working with hundreds of publishers and marketplace participants to ensure a bright and vibrant future for the streaming video and audio ecosystem" said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "Some of the most meaningful IAB marketplaces, like the IAB NewFronts and IAB Podcast Upfront , are led by the IAB Media Center , and Cintia will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to the market. With experience working on the brand, agency, and media sides of our ecosystem, Cintia will quickly become an important fixture in the IAB community."

Most recently, Gabilan spearheaded major initiatives as Global Head of Executive, Analyst, and Trade Relations Marketing at Amazon Ads. There, she led transformative strategies, including Customer Advisory Boards and Competitive Intelligence programs. Before this, Gabilan honed her expertise during her tenure at Meta (Facebook), spanning nearly a decade.

Gabilan also held leadership roles within renowned global ad agencies such as Wunderman Thompson and dentsu, as well as at CPG giant Unilever.

Arlene Mu joins IAB as Assistant General Counsel. Mu's arrival coincides with a critical moment for the industry, as data privacy legislation continues to sweep the nation and shape digital advertising.

"Amidst escalating data privacy obligations and the need for collaboration in the industry to better protect consumers, Arlene's addition to IAB couldn't be more timely," said Michael Hahn, EVP & General Counsel, IAB. "With her extensive experience in retail and the growth of retail media networks, Arlene brings a unique perspective. As we navigate the complexities of promoting responsible data practices in digital advertising, her legal counsel and understanding of privacy will be invaluable. Arlene's insights will play a crucial role in our efforts toward creating a safer and compliant digital environment for consumers and IAB members."

Mu comes to IAB from Lowe's Companies Inc., where she held the position of Assistant General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer. Her responsibilities included guiding the company through the complexities of privacy regulations, particularly in the context of marketing and the burgeoning field of retail media. During her tenure, she played a critical role in driving Lowe's key digital marketing initiatives and retail media network establishment, contributing to the company's growth and compliance strategies amidst the notable 16.3% year-over-year increase in advertising revenues in the retail media sector, which reached $43.7 billion in 2023 .

Now, at IAB, Mu will collaborate closely with Michael Hahn on crucial industry legal projects, including the IAB Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) , the Privacy Implementation and Accountability Task Force (PIAT) , and the Clean Rooms Privacy Working Group. Her in-depth understanding of privacy regulations and hands-on experience in retail media will be invaluable as she continues to drive legal initiatives that shape the future of digital advertising, leading up to IAB's Connected Commerce Summit on September 17-18, 2024.

Additionally, IAB welcomes Nadine Karp McHugh – a renowned leader boasting extensive experience in both brand marketing and agency leadership – as its Executive in Residence.

Throughout her career, Karp McHugh has occupied prominent positions in marketing and media across various sectors. Notably, she recently served as Managing Director, Global Media at Goldman Sachs. Before this, she held key positions at industry-leading brands such as L'Oréal and Colgate-Palmolive. Her journey has included significant contributions across WPP agencies, including leading Unilever's U.S. business and serving as Chief Client Officer at MindShare New York. Karp McHugh's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion led her to the role of President of SeeHer, a nonprofit designed to drive accurate portrayals of all women and girls within marketing and media. A distinguished TedX speaker known for her impactful presence in marketing and media, Karp McHugh has received numerous accolades, such as Ad Age's Women to Watch and Media Maven awards.

"Nadine is an incredible addition to our team, bringing years of brand experience and a unique perspective," said Sheryl Goldstein, EVP, Chief Industry Growth Officer, IAB. "With a focus on DEI, leadership, and creativity, Nadine will undoubtedly serve as a valuable resource for our members providing strategic direction for brand engagement."

"In welcoming Cintia Gabilan and Arlene Mu to its executive ranks, alongside Nadine Karp McHugh, IAB solidifies its commitment to driving innovation, diversity, and responsible practices across the digital industry," says Cohen. "With their combined leadership, IAB stands poised to meet the challenges and opportunities shaping the digital advertising ecosystem head-on, ensuring collaboration, progress and collective growth."

