IAB Board of Directors Announces John Halley, President of Paramount Advertising, as New Board Chair for 2024

Shenan Reed of General Motors appointed as Vice Chair of the IAB Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced that it has named John Halley, President, Paramount Advertising, Paramount as the new Chair of the trade organization's Board of Directors. Halley has served on the board since March 2021, most recently as the Vice Chair.

Halley takes on the role that was held by Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health and Finance, at Dotdash Meredith. Borsa will continue to remain on the IAB Board and on the Executive Committee. Additionally, Shenan Reed, Global Chief Media Officer of General Motors, will move into the role of Vice Chair.

"The strength of IAB — and the strength of our industry — depends on our ability to attract the very best talent to our Board. John and Shenan bring a wealth of experience, a readiness to confront the industry's toughest challenges, and a thirst for innovation that is inspirational. This year will be meaningful as we are grappling with trends defining the digital ecosystem, from the seismic shift in privacy and addressability, AI, unified identity and the retirement of third-party cookies. I'm so pleased to welcome them aboard," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB.

"I am eager to work alongside Alysia, David, Shenan, and the rest of the board to ensure we are helping all stakeholders improve and evolve the digital ecosystem during such a critical time," said Halley. "IAB is doing important work, and I look forward to contributing additional perspective as we map our path to the future."

"The trajectory of digital growth hinges on the strategic decisions we make today," said Reed. "Collaborating with John, David, and the entire IAB Board on the intriguing challenges ahead, we will have an increased emphasis placed on initiatives supporting sustainability, diversity, and breakthrough creativity at scale. Our choices now pave the way for better consumer experiences with media, and a markedly different industry by 2030."

New members of the IAB Board of Directors elected to a three-year term include:

Kristi Argyilan , Senior Vice President, Retail Media, Albertsons Media Collective

, Senior Vice President, Retail Media, Albertsons Media Collective Michael Scott , Vice President of Ad Sales and Operations NA, Samsung Ads

, Vice President of Ad Sales and Operations NA, Samsung Ads Jason Spero , Vice President, Global Product Lead, Google

Current board members re-elected for a new three-year term include:

Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health & Finance, Dotdash Meredith

, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health & Finance, Dotdash Meredith Patrick Harris , President, Americas and Partnerships, Snap

, President, Americas and Partnerships, Snap Lisa Howard , Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines

, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines Norm Johnston , Global Head of Advertising Strategy, NewsCorp

, Global Head of Advertising Strategy, NewsCorp Joy Robins , Global Chief Advertising Officer, The New York Times

, Global Chief Advertising Officer, The Kya Sainsbury-Carter , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising

, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising Aaron Sobol , Head of Media Investment, U.S., Unilever

The IAB Board of Directors is also comprised of the following members:

Sheri Bachstein , Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, The Weather Channel and IBM Watson Advertising

, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, The Weather Channel and IBM Watson Advertising Dani Benowitz , President, U.S. and Global, MAGNA Global (IPG Mediabrands)

, President, U.S. and Global, MAGNA Global (IPG Mediabrands) Alvin Bowles , Vice President, Global Business Group – Americas, Meta

, Vice President, Global Business Group – Americas, Meta Deva Bronson, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Brand Assurance, dentsu

Rajeev Goel , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, PubMatic

, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, PubMatic Ryan Gould , Head of Digital Ad Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery

, Head of Digital Ad Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery Elizabeth Herbst-Brady , Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo

, Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo Scott Howe , Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp

, Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp Jia Hyun , Vice President, Head of Strategic Accounts, LinkedIn

, Vice President, Head of Strategic Accounts, LinkedIn Todd Kaplan , Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi, PepsiCo

, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi, PepsiCo Craig Kostelic , Chief Business Officer, Global Commercial Revenue, Condé Nast

, Chief Business Officer, Global Commercial Revenue, Condé Nast Alison Levin , President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal

, President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal Helen Lin, Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Media

Alan Moss , Vice President, Global Ad Sales, Amazon Ads

, Vice President, Global Ad Sales, Amazon Ads Susan Schiekofer , Chief Digital Investment Officer, GroupM

, Chief Digital Investment Officer, GroupM Donna Speciale , President of U.S Advertising Sales and Marketing, TelevisaUnivision

, President of U.S Advertising Sales and Marketing, TelevisaUnivision David Spector , Co-Founder, ThirdLove

, Co-Founder, ThirdLove Sarah Travis , President, Roundel - Media Designed by Target

, President, Roundel - Media Designed by Target John Trimble, Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, SiriusXM

Lisa Valentino , Executive Vice President, Client Solutions & Addressable Enablement, Disney Advertising

, Executive Vice President, Client Solutions & Addressable Enablement, Disney Advertising Joe Zawadzki , General Partner, AperiamVentures

Ex-officio members include:

Miranda Dimopoulos , Regional Chief Executive Officer, IAB SEA & India

, Regional Chief Executive Officer, & Townsend Feehan, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Europe

Rich LeFurgy , General Partner, Archer Advisors

, General Partner, Archer Advisors David Moore , Chairman, 4screen

, Chairman, 4screen Randall Rothenberg , Limitless Partner, Randall, Ltd.

, Limitless Partner, Randall, Ltd. John Toohey , Senior Vice President of Finance, Cumulus Media (Treasurer)

IAB Executive Committee include:

Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health & Finance, Dotdash Meredith

, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Health & Finance, Dotdash Meredith David Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, IAB

, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Gina Garrubbo , Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media

, Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media John Halley , President, Paramount Advertising

, President, Paramount Advertising Peter Naylor , Vice President of Sales, Netflix

, Vice President of Sales, Netflix Shenan Reed , Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors

The new board slate was formally announced at the 2024 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) . For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

