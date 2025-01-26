IAB Board of Directors Names Shenan Reed, Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors, New Board Chair for 2025

Alison Levin, President of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, Will Serve as Vice Chair of the IAB Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today appointed Shenan Reed, Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors, as the new Chair of the trade organization's Board of Directors. Reed previously served as Vice Chair and has been a member of the board since December 2020.

Currently responsible for building a leading-edge global media team that accelerates General Motors' media approach into the future, Reed succeeds John Halley, President, Paramount Advertising, who will continue to serve on the IAB board and executive committee. Alison Levin, President of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, has been on the board since November 2022 and will take over as Vice Chair.

"Our IAB Board of Directors plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our industry. As the digital economy enters a transformative era, bold leadership and innovative thinking are essential to addressing pressing issues and unlocking new potential," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "Shenan and Alison bring the expertise, vision, and drive needed to lead this charge, making them invaluable additions to the Board. Their significant contributions to the digital advertising community position them perfectly to help guide the industry forward as we address today and tomorrow's most critical issues, including the creator economy, AI, consumer privacy, measurement and commerce media. I am excited to partner with them as we push boundaries, foster innovation, and create a stronger, more unified industry."

"Serving on the IAB Board for the past five years, I have seen firsthand the change we can make when we come together as an industry," said Reed. "As the new IAB Board Chair, I look forward to working closely with David, Alison and the entire Board of Directors to drive innovation, embrace bold ideas, and tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we will continue to shape the future of our industry with fresh perspectives and unwavering commitment."

"I'm honored to become the Vice Chair of the IAB Board of Directors as we work together to accelerate the digital ecosystem and maintain industry standards," added Levin. "Our shared mission is to foster meaningful connections for the betterment of the ad community while upholding the highest standards of trust and transparency. With our industry at such an incredible inflection point right now, it is truly the perfect time for this group to prioritize solutions that will better support our evolving landscape and build innovative experiences to enhance consumer engagement for the future."

New members of the IAB Board of Directors elected to a three-year term include:

Rich Lehrfeld , Senior Vice President and General Manager, Walmart Connect

, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Walmart Connect DJ Reali, Chief Revenue Officer, Consumer and Enterprise Data, The Weather Company

Simon Whitcombe , VP, Global Business Group, North America , Meta

Current board members re-elected for a new three-year term include:

Jay Askinasi , Head of Global Media Revenue and Growth, Roku Media

, Head of Global Media Revenue and Growth, Roku Media Dani Benowitz , Global Chief Negotiations Officer, IPG Mediabrands

, Global Chief Negotiations Officer, IPG Mediabrands Mike Dean , President, Ampersand

, President, Ampersand Sharb Farjami, CEO, North America , GroupM

, GroupM Gina Garrubbo , President and CEO, National Public Media

, President and CEO, National Public Media Ryan Gould , Head of Streaming, Digital, and Advanced Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery

, Head of Streaming, Digital, and Advanced Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery Todd Kaplan , CMO, North America , The Kraft Heinz Company

, CMO, , The Kraft Heinz Company Alison Levin , President of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal

, President of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal Helen Lin , Chief Digital Officer, Publicis USA

, Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Alan Moss , Vice President, Global Advertising Sales, Amazon Advertising

, Vice President, Global Advertising Sales, Amazon Advertising Jamie Power , SVP, Addressable Sales, Disney Advertising

, SVP, Addressable Sales, Disney Advertising Sean Reardon , CEO, Americas, Dentsu Media

, CEO, Americas, Dentsu Media Shenan Reed , Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors

The IAB Board of Directors is also comprised of the following members:

Kristi Argyilan , Global Head, Uber Advertising

, Global Head, Uber Advertising Deborah Brett , Global Chief Business Officer, Condé Nast

, Global Chief Business Officer, Condé Nast Rajeev Goel , Co-Founder and CEO, PubMatic

, Co-Founder and CEO, PubMatic Patrick Harris , President Americas, Snap

, President Americas, Snap Scott Howe , CEO & President, LiveRamp

, CEO & President, LiveRamp Lisa Howard , Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines

, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines Jia Hyun , VP, Head of Strategic Accounts, LinkedIn

, VP, Head of Strategic Accounts, LinkedIn Norm Johnston , Global Head of Advertising Strategy, News Corporation

, Global Head of Advertising Strategy, News Corporation Amy Reinhard , President of Advertising, Netflix

, President of Advertising, Netflix Vinny Rinaldi , VP Media & Marketing Technology, The Hershey Company

, VP Media & Marketing Technology, The Hershey Company Joy Robins , Global Chief Advertising Officer, New York Times

, Global Chief Advertising Officer, Kya Sainsbury-Carter , Corporate VP, Microsoft Advertising

, Corporate VP, Microsoft Advertising Michael Scott , Vice President, Head of Ad Sales and Operations, Samsung Ads

, Vice President, Head of Ad Sales and Operations, Samsung Ads Aaron Sobol , Head of Media Investment NA, Unilever

, Head of Media Investment NA, Unilever Donna Speciale , President of U.S Advertising Sales and Marketing, TelevisaUnivision

, President of U.S Advertising Sales and Marketing, TelevisaUnivision David Spector , Co-Founder and Chairman, Third Love

, Co-Founder and Chairman, Third Love Jason Spero , VP Global Product Lead, Google

, VP Global Product Lead, Google Sarah Travis , Chief Digital and Revenue Officer, Target

, Chief Digital and Revenue Officer, Target Rob Wilk , Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo Inc.

2025 Ex-officio Members include:

Miranda Dimopoulos , Regional CEO, IAB SEA & India

, Regional CEO, & Townsend Feehan, CEO, IAB Europe

Michael Hahn , EVP, General Counsel, IAB & IAB Tech Lab

, EVP, General Counsel, IAB & IAB Tech Lab Rich LeFurgy , General Partner, Archer Advisors

, General Partner, Archer Advisors David Moore , Chairman, 4screen

, Chairman, 4screen Randall Rothenberg , Executive Chair, Randall, Ltd.

, Executive Chair, Randall, Ltd. John Toohey , SVP, Finance, Cumulus (Treasurer)

2025 IAB Executive Committee consists of:

Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith

, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith David Cohen , CEO, IAB

, CEO, IAB Gina Garrubbo , President & CEO, National Public Media

, President & CEO, National Public Media John Halley , President, Paramount Advertising

, President, Paramount Advertising Alison Levin , President of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal

, President of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal Shenan Reed , Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors

The newly appointed Board of Directors was formally announced at the 2025 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM). For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors .

About IA

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)