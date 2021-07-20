IAB Fall Event Series Brings Together Industry Leaders in Audio, Video, Privacy, Data, and More

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 approaches, the entire digital ecosystem is getting ready for an economy that's rebuilding and rebounding.

"As we work to define the new industry normal, one thing is clear - the marketplace has been forever changed. It is dynamic, always-on and built on flexibility and agility," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "From our conversations with members, we believe that there is real value in connecting buyers and sellers more frequently to discuss changes in the marketplace and new opportunities."



This tightly structured four-day series of events happening September 9-15, is designed to illuminate the path forward and enable critical partnerships between brands, native digital content, and technologies.

Day 1 and Day 2: IAB Podcast Upfront Fall

The series kicks off September 9-10 with the 2021 IAB Podcast Upfront Fall, an invitation-only event for brand marketers and media buyers to preview the latest in podcast programming and partnership opportunities from the most recognized names in audio.

Current confirmed presenters include:

Acast

Adonde Media

AdvertiseCast

The Atlantic

Audacy's Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, and Podcorn

Chartable - Insights Presenter

Kerning Cultures

LAist Studios

NPR

Osiris Media

Podsights - Insights Presenter

Sony Music Entertainment

TransUnion - Insights Presenter

WarnerMedia

WBUR

"Podcasting is experiencing a golden age of creativity, fueling continued audience growth and tech investment. At the same time, advertisers are seeking more scalable ways to engage these audiences, leveraging dynamic ad insertion, more agile messaging and reporting, all of which are helping to move the medium into the mainstream of digital advertising," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB.

IAB will release its first-ever Audio Landscape report on September 9, with powerful insights into consumption trends, ad spend patterns, plus an overview of evolving buying strategies, creative innovation, and measurement.

Day 3: First-Ever IAB Fall Marketplace

The first-ever IAB Fall Marketplace on September 14 will be an insights-packed day for digital video and Connected Television (CTV) buyers, with presentations from premier providers and fireside chats with industry leaders. It's an invitation-only event for brand marketers and media buyers who need to know about the latest premium video content and digital platforms as they plan for 2022.

With more than 70 million U.S. homes now streaming video and the proliferation of new Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) services and Free Ad-Supported services, buyers need to think omni-channel to reach their audiences.

Confirmed presenters include:

A+E Networks

Canela Media

Facebook

Roku

Samsung Ads

In addition, there will be panel discussions from Forbes, Fox News, NPR, Univision, Vevo, and more.

During IAB Fall Marketplace, IAB will release the 2022 PwC Outlook report on September 14.

Additionally, Nora Ali, CEO and Co-Founder of an upcoming new media venture, will host both Podcast Upfront Fall and Fall Marketplace. Ali was most recently anchor for Cheddar, a business and technology-focused news network, covering the latest innovations and technologies where she was the daily co-host of "Between Bells" and "Closing Bell. "At Cheddar, she co-created and co-hosted a weekly series envisioning our post-pandemic future called "Fast Forward: Life After Covid-19" and a series examining and celebrating diversity called "All Hands: Race Toward Inclusion."

Day 4: IAB's Audience Connect: Balancing Privacy, Personalization, and Safety

On September 15, for the first time, IAB Audience Connect convenes the most influential voices in data, addressability, and privacy to solve specific business use cases and set the industry agenda for a cookieless world.

"A healthy ecosystem demands consumer-first, privacy-centric identity solutions that still enable personalized, relevant content," said Orchid Richardson, Senior Vice President and head of the IAB Programmatic + Data Center. "None of us can wait until new solutions are fully baked. The time to learn — and change — is now."

Confirmed presenters include:

Acxiom

Experian

LiveIntent

Lotame

Neustar

PubMatic

The Trade Desk

TransUnion

Verizon Media

This is a must-attend event series for marketers, agencies leaders, and media companies who want to quickly address fast-changing consumer trends and behavior. To learn more about IAB's Fall Event Series including agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: www.iab.com/iab-fall-event-series .

The Fall Event Series will be livestreamed and produced by Content.23 Media Inc.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

