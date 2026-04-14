IAB Introduces Actionable Industry Guidelines as Commerce Media Enters AI-Fueled Performance Era

Building a Competitive Commerce Media Ecosystem outlines strategic models, measurement frameworks, and operating principles required to scale commerce media in its next phase

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the IAB Connected Commerce Summit, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) , the leading trade association for the digital advertising ecosystem, launched its latest industry guide, Building a Competitive Commerce Media Ecosystem . The guide provides timely and strategic recommendations for how commerce media networks can differentiate, scale, and compete in an increasingly AI and performance-driven market.

As commerce media enters a new phase of maturity, the industry is facing the existential shift from rapid expansion to operational execution. While early growth was driven by the proliferation of retail media networks, long-term success now depends on establishing sustainable business models, proving measurable business impact, and operating effectively across increasingly complex, cross-channel environments.

"For several years, commerce media has benefited from momentum. But momentum, on its own, is not a strategy. The next chapter will be defined by rigor and by how well companies translate proximity-to-transaction into measurable, sustained performance," said Collin Colburn, VP, Commerce & Retail Media, IAB. "What we are outlining here is a clear guide for how performance-centric businesses will compete, with consistency, transparency, and a disciplined approach to performance."

The new IAB guidance defines strategic operating models that commerce media organizations can adopt based on their business objectives, including:

Driving top-line growth through new revenue streams

Maximizing bottom-line profitability

Enhancing omnichannel customer experiences with more personalized interactions

Establishing meaningful differentiation to compete for brand investment and customer loyalty

To execute against these models, the framework defines the core capabilities required to compete at scale, including measuring incremental impact and connecting media investments to commerce outcomes across digital and physical channels.

As commerce media expands beyond traditional retail environments into in-store, off-site, and cross-channel activation, inconsistencies in definitions, measurement, and operational frameworks have emerged as a key barrier to scale. The framework addresses these challenges directly, emphasizing standardization, interoperability, and alignment across the ecosystem, while prioritizing long-term competitiveness over short-term monetization to support a more durable and self-sustaining market.

To explore Building a Competitive Commerce Media Ecosystem, access the complete guide at https://www.iab.com/guidelines/building-a-competitive-commerce-media-ecosystem .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)