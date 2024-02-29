IAB PlayFronts Returns for Third Year, Reinforcing Gaming Advertising's Effectiveness

Industry Leaders Gather to Discover the Latest Trends and Insights in Gaming Advertising

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) gears up for IAB PlayFronts . On March 26th-27th, industry leaders from gaming companies, streaming platforms, and adtech partners will gather at Convene in New York City (1221 6th Avenue) for an event that defines the gaming advertising landscape and showcases creative opportunities for brands.

As the dedicated marketplace for the gaming industry, IAB PlayFronts is the must-attend event to discuss the current and future state of the gaming advertising ecosystem. Industry experts will feature the latest trends and consumer insights in gaming advertising, demonstrate unique creative opportunities for brands to drive incremental revenue, and discover new audiences. Focus will include navigating measurement and diverse ad formats to maximize engagement and effectiveness in this evolving space.

"IAB PlayFronts empowers brands and agencies to mobilize the full potential of gaming as a strategic advertising channel," said Carryl Pierre-Drews, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, IAB. "As the gaming landscape undergoes constant evolution, the burgeoning demand prompted our decision to expand IAB PlayFronts to a second day, reaffirming the ability of gaming to deliver meaningful business results."

On March 26, IAB will release the first quantitative study of why brands and agencies continue to leverage games advertising, what success they're seeing across the marketing funnel, and how gaming drives results compared to other channels. Additionally, IAB will release its Creative Guidelines and Best Practices in Advertising in Gaming. These guidelines aim to set industry standards for balancing effective in-game advertising with player experience across mobile, PC, and web-based games, offering crucial guidance for advertisers, agencies, game publishers, and platforms to craft engaging creative content.

"Brands are investing significantly in gaming, with 93% of media buyers intending to activate in gaming by 2025," said Zoe Soon, Vice President of the Experience Center at IAB. "For brands, gaming presents an enormous opportunity to embed themselves in consumers' stories and in moments of triumph, community, engagement, and connection with themselves and others. It's an effective way to access attention, cut through the noise and boost brand recall, and loyalty with audiences."

IAB PlayFronts Presenter Schedule



Day 1: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Day 2: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 8:30 - 9:30 AM Networking Breakfast 8:30 - 9:30 AM Networking Breakfast 9:30 - 9:35 AM Welcome Remarks David Cohen, CEO, IAB 9:30 - 9:50 AM Welcome Remarks and Gaming and Immersive

Social Research Presentation Zoe Soon, Vice President, Experience Center, IAB

and Jack Koch, SVP, Research & Insights, IAB 9:35 - 9:55 AM IAB Keynote Zoe Soon, Vice President, Experience Center, IAB 9:50 - 10:10 AM Presentation by Twitch 9:55 - 10:15 AM Presentation by Activision Blizzard Media 10:10 - 10:30 AM Presentation by Gamefam 10:20 - 10:40 AM Presentation by Super League 10:35 - 10:55 AM Presentation by Yahoo 10:40 - 11:20 AM Networking Break 10:55 - 11:35 AM Networking Break 11:25 - 11:45 AM Presentation by Ubisoft 11:40 - 11:50 AM Presentation by Samsung Ads 11:45 - 11:55 AM Presentation by Anzu 11:50 AM - 12:10 PM Presentation by Moonrock 12:00 - 12:20 PM Presentation by Digital Turbine 12:15 - 12:25 PM Presentation by Niantic 12:20 - 12:40 PM Presentation by Playwire 12:25 - 12:35 PM Presentation by Fandom 12:40 - 1:40 PM Networking Lunch 12:35 - 12:45 PM Presentation by PlayerWON 1:45 - 2:05 PM Presentation by Zynga 12:45 - 12:50 PM Closing Remarks Zoe Soon, Vice President, Experience Center, IAB 2:30 - 2:50 PM Presentation by Overwolf Ads 12:50 - 1:50 PM Networking Lunch 2:50 - 3:10 PM Presentation by Admazing

3:15 - 3:55 PM Networking Break

3:55 - 4:15 PM Presentation by SuperAwesome

4:20 - 4:30 PM Presentation by Livewire

4:30 - 4:50 PM Presentation by Bent Pixels

4:50 - 5:00 PM Presentation by Enthusiast Gaming

5:00 - 5:05 PM Closing Remarks

5:05 - 6:05 PM Networking Reception



All times are in ET; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For an up-to-the-minute agenda, please refer to the IAB website.

This event is invite-only for qualified brand marketers and agency professionals. For more information on IAB PlayFronts or to request a pass, please visit: https://www.iab.com/playfronts/ .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)