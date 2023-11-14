IAB Privacy Unveils Accountability Program as Part of its Multi-State Privacy Agreement for Signatories to Earn Certification

News provided by

Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

14 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

The Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) Becomes First Assessor Authorized to Recommend the 'MSPA Certified' Seal

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its efforts to promote consumer privacy and comply with new state privacy laws, IAB Privacy (IAB) has established a voluntary Accountability Program as part of its Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) compliance framework.

Through the Accountability Program, MSPA Signatories have an opportunity to earn an 'MSPA Certified' seal after demonstrating how they comply with the requirements of the MSPA. The 'MSPA Certified' seal provides a level of assurance to other participants in the MSPA compliance framework – as well as other compliance stakeholders, such as regulators – that an MSPA signatory is performing the MSPA's contractual requirements.

"The MSPA is an industry-level contractual vehicle that provides a common set of privacy terms that meets the requirements of all of the state privacy laws," said Michael Hahn, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab. "The Accountability Program provides stakeholders with a higher level assurance that an MSPA signatory complies with its contractual representations to comply with the MSPA's common set of privacy terms. Those earning the MSPA Certified seal will not only benefit from being acknowledged as putting privacy first but can also tout to their partners that their participation helps meet partner diligence obligations mandated under applicable law."

To receive this certification, MSPA Signatories who choose to participate must submit to an assessment, which will be conducted by an Authorized Assessor designated by IAB. The assessment includes a questionnaire and interview procedures that will evaluate a company's adherence to the MSPA's terms, including:

  • How end users are provided with transparency and choice mechanisms consistent with MSPA framework requirements
  • How personal information processed through MSPA Covered Transactions is limited to MSPA Signatories and Certified Partners only
  • How an applicant processes personal information in connection with Covered Transactions consistent with the MSPA framework's applicable use limitations
  • How an applicant has implemented technology that processes Global Privacy Platform (GPP) signals in a way that complies with MSPA framework requirements and the integrity of GPP signals processed and shared through Covered Transactions

The NAI is the first Authorized Assessor under the Accountability Program. Additional Authorized Assessors will join the program in the coming months and when multiple Authorized Assessors are available, applicants to the Accountability Program will be able to choose which amongst them will review their application. 

"The NAI and its membership have long been committed to strong accountability standards for privacy in digital advertising," said Leigh Freund, CEO, NAI. "For those ad tech companies that have chosen to participate in the MSPA compliance framework, we are pleased to be able to offer an independent measure of accountability for that framework as the first Authorized Assessor and work alongside IAB Privacy to help more MSPA Signatories receive their MSPA Certified seal."

The MSPA Accountability Program is currently available only to ad tech companies who have signed the MSPA (known as "Downstream Participants" in the MSPA). If those companies are interested in becoming 'MSPA Certified,' they must complete an application and submit it to [email protected], and then submit to a voluntary assessment of their application by an Authorized Assessor.

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Also from this source

Brand-building Now Accounts for 61% of Podcast Advertising, According to IAB's U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue Study

Brand-building Now Accounts for 61% of Podcast Advertising, According to IAB's U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue Study

Today, IAB released a follow up to its earlier podcast study, which found that U.S. podcast ad revenues grew at a rate more than double the total...
IAB Announces its Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM 2024), Bringing Industry Leaders to Set the Stage for the Year Ahead

IAB Announces its Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM 2024), Bringing Industry Leaders to Set the Stage for the Year Ahead

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today unveiled details of its Annual Leadership Meeting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.