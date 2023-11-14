IAB Privacy Unveils Accountability Program as Part of its Multi-State Privacy Agreement for Signatories to Earn Certification

The Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) Becomes First Assessor Authorized to Recommend the 'MSPA Certified' Seal

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its efforts to promote consumer privacy and comply with new state privacy laws, IAB Privacy (IAB) has established a voluntary Accountability Program as part of its Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) compliance framework.

Through the Accountability Program, MSPA Signatories have an opportunity to earn an 'MSPA Certified' seal after demonstrating how they comply with the requirements of the MSPA. The 'MSPA Certified' seal provides a level of assurance to other participants in the MSPA compliance framework – as well as other compliance stakeholders, such as regulators – that an MSPA signatory is performing the MSPA's contractual requirements.

"The MSPA is an industry-level contractual vehicle that provides a common set of privacy terms that meets the requirements of all of the state privacy laws," said Michael Hahn, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab. "The Accountability Program provides stakeholders with a higher level assurance that an MSPA signatory complies with its contractual representations to comply with the MSPA's common set of privacy terms. Those earning the MSPA Certified seal will not only benefit from being acknowledged as putting privacy first but can also tout to their partners that their participation helps meet partner diligence obligations mandated under applicable law."

To receive this certification, MSPA Signatories who choose to participate must submit to an assessment, which will be conducted by an Authorized Assessor designated by IAB. The assessment includes a questionnaire and interview procedures that will evaluate a company's adherence to the MSPA's terms, including:

How end users are provided with transparency and choice mechanisms consistent with MSPA framework requirements

How personal information processed through MSPA Covered Transactions is limited to MSPA Signatories and Certified Partners only

How an applicant processes personal information in connection with Covered Transactions consistent with the MSPA framework's applicable use limitations

How an applicant has implemented technology that processes Global Privacy Platform (GPP) signals in a way that complies with MSPA framework requirements and the integrity of GPP signals processed and shared through Covered Transactions

The NAI is the first Authorized Assessor under the Accountability Program. Additional Authorized Assessors will join the program in the coming months and when multiple Authorized Assessors are available, applicants to the Accountability Program will be able to choose which amongst them will review their application.

"The NAI and its membership have long been committed to strong accountability standards for privacy in digital advertising," said Leigh Freund, CEO, NAI. "For those ad tech companies that have chosen to participate in the MSPA compliance framework, we are pleased to be able to offer an independent measure of accountability for that framework as the first Authorized Assessor and work alongside IAB Privacy to help more MSPA Signatories receive their MSPA Certified seal."

The MSPA Accountability Program is currently available only to ad tech companies who have signed the MSPA (known as "Downstream Participants" in the MSPA). If those companies are interested in becoming 'MSPA Certified,' they must complete an application and submit it to [email protected] , and then submit to a voluntary assessment of their application by an Authorized Assessor.

