IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit 2023 Live in Washington, D.C.

Legal and Policy Leaders Gather to Discuss Rapidly Changing Digital Industry
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) assembles leaders in advertising, media, technology, and government to discuss the latest policy and legal developments affecting the digital media and marketing industries – businesses from advertisers and agencies to publishers, ad tech firms, and more.
Live from the nation's capital, this event held on Monday, April 3, 2023 is free of charge to qualified industry representatives, policymakers, staff, and media.
The event will include the release of IAB's Project Crosswalk initiative to address Connected TV compliance with new state laws, leveraging the IAB's Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) and the Global Privacy Platform.
Industry experts in privacy law, consumer protection, and international data policy include:
● Feras Ahmed, Assistant General Counsel, Privacy, Dotdash Meredith
● Arielle Garcia, SVP, Chief Privacy Officer, UM Worldwide
● Robyn Greene, Head of Privacy Policy on Data Flows and Surveillance, Meta
● Michael Hahn, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab
● Alysa Hutnik, Chair, Privacy and Information Security Practice Group, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
● Alex Joel, Former Chief of the Office of Civil Liberties, Privacy and Transparency, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
● Hon. Travis LeBlanc, Member, U.S. Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board
● Michelle Rosenthal, Senior Attorney, Federal Trade Commission
● Ashley Tan, Vice President, Global Corporate Privacy, Paramount
● Lartease Tiffith, Executive Vice President, Public Policy, IAB
● Yael Weinman, VP and Associate General Counsel, Privacy, Verizon
WHEN & WHERE:
MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023
Convene
600 14TH STREET NW
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20005
"The ad-supported internet is a powerful force. It powers creativity, commerce, and collaboration. Vital to innovation, jobs and economic growth, the digital industry is one of the most discussed and debated in Washington, D.C. The IAB Public Policy and Legal Summit will be a forum to discuss practical opportunities in Congress, multiplying state privacy laws, content moderation, protecting children online, international trade, and other issues affecting the future of our industry. We'll illuminate and educate while providing practical solutions at this important event," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at iab.com.
