IAB Public Policy & Legal Summit 2023 Live in Washington, D.C.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) assembles leaders in advertising, media, technology, and government to discuss the latest policy and legal developments affecting the digital media and marketing industries – businesses from advertisers and agencies to publishers, ad tech firms, and more.

Live from the nation's capital, this event held on Monday, April 3, 2023 is free of charge to qualified industry representatives, policymakers, staff, and media.

The event will include the release of IAB's Project Crosswalk initiative to address Connected TV compliance with new state laws, leveraging the IAB's Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) and the Global Privacy Platform.