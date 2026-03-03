IAB PUBLIC POLICY AND LEGAL SUMMIT 2026 RETURNS TO WASHINGTON, D.C.

Industry Leaders Convene to Examine AI Governance, Privacy Enforcement, State Legislation, and Federal Policy Shaping the Future of Digital Advertising

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the leading trade association for the digital advertising industry, will host the 2026 IAB Public Policy and Legal Summit on March 31, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The one-day event brings together leaders from advertising, media, technology, and government for in-depth discussions on the legal, regulatory, and policy developments reshaping the digital advertising ecosystem.

This year's program is designed to deliver practical, implementation-focused insight across a rapidly evolving landscape. Sessions will examine AI governance and compliance, state privacy legislation, federal policy outlooks, children's privacy, and emerging litigation trends, including class actions tied to tracking technologies and real-time bidding. Discussions grounded in regulatory guidance, Attorneys General commentary, and enforcement priorities will offer attendees clear perspectives on compliance expectations and operational considerations across digital advertising, data use, and privacy programs.

WHO:

Senior executives, legal and policy leaders, privacy professionals, and compliance teams from across marketing, ad tech, media, and technology will benefit from the Summit, including speakers such as:

Andy Dale, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, OpenAP

David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB

Molly Crawford, EVP & Head of Public Policy, IAB

Dante Cutrona, Chief of Staff, Congressman John Joyce

Laura Dyer, Deputy Director, Government Relations, Kroger

Joseph Fortson, Senior Vice President, Nielsen

Daniel Goldberg, Chair, Partner, Data Strategy, Privacy & Security Group, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Richy Glassberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SafeGuard Privacy

Nicholas Godlove, Global Privacy Counsel, Yum! Brands

Michael Hahn, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab

Neil Johnson, Privacy Counsel, United Airlines

Tom Kemp, Executive Director, CPPA

Andrew Kingman, President, Mariner Strategies LLC

Jessica Lee, Partner and Chair, Privacy, Security and Data Innovations, Loeb & Loeb

Julie Rubash, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Sourcepoint

Brad Silver, Vice President, Global Head of Public Policy, AI & IP

Chris Tarbell, Chief Privacy Officer, Assistant General Counsel, Versant Media

Mark Webber, U.S. Managing Partner, Fieldfisher

WHEN & WHERE:

March 31, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM ET

Convene Hamilton Square

600 14th Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20005

Click here to register.

QUOTE:

"The rules governing digital advertising are being rewritten in real time as AI continues to accelerate the advertising industry," said Molly Crawford, EVP & Head of Public Policy, IAB. "From AI governance and state legislation and enforcement to kids' privacy laws, the stakes for our industry have never been higher. This Summit is about moving beyond theory to implementation. If we want innovation to thrive, we have to operationalize compliance, align around clear standards, and engage directly with policymakers. The future of digital advertising will be shaped by those who show up, lean in, and help write the rules."

