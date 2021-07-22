IAB Releases Cross-Jurisdiction Privacy Project Compendium and Legal Specifications

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB's Legal Affairs Council has released its Cross-Jurisdiction Privacy Project (CJPP) Compendium, titled "Privacy Laws & Digital Advertising: Multi-jurisdictional Overview and Implications," which examines privacy laws of 11 countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Singapore, and South Korea – and their impact on digital advertising, as well as legal specifications.

Today, two-thirds of the world's countries have enacted legislation to protect data privacy. In order to assist digital advertising participants in understanding privacy requirements from across the globe, as well as to provide the IAB Tech Lab with key requirements for the development of a global privacy platform, IAB convened dozens of its member company in-house lawyers and privacy law experts from eleven jurisdictions.

The CJPP Compendium provides an overview of the privacy laws of the covered countries and examines how they apply to digital advertising activities that may involve personal data. The CJPP Legal Specifications accompanying the Compendium sets forth the legal inputs necessary for a global privacy string to address the challenge of demonstrating compliance with various jurisdictions' disparate notice and choice requirements.

"We worked with 150 lawyers from across the globe, including our strategic partners from OneTrust and BakerHostetler, to create the Cross-Jurisdiction Privacy Project Compendium and learned that each jurisdiction balances consumer transparency and control with its own legal nuances that stem from policy choices," said Michael Hahn, SVP & General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab. "Other publications certainly provide an overview of such privacy laws, but the Compendium goes further in explaining how they impact digital advertising."

Key Findings

IAB found that at least half of the jurisdictions examined did not mandate affirmative consent for digital advertising activities such as selecting which digital ads are shown to users and generating audience segments for advertising purposes. Moreover, none of the jurisdictions examined -- with the notable exception of Brazil -- require the highly granular purpose specification generally understood to be required for compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Further, a global vendor list that names all companies that might participate in a digital advertising transaction -- another tool created to facilitate compliance with the GDPR -- was needed for compliance with local requirements in only two other jurisdictions.

In addition to the Compendium, the CJPP has also published a visual representation that compiles key elements of privacy laws to find similarities and differences between jurisdictions. The Legal Specifications are intended to inform the IAB Tech Lab's development of a global privacy string by providing a single set of concepts for purpose, notice, and choice; and to map out how the privacy laws of participating jurisdictions relate to that standardized set of concepts.

"IAB Tech Lab sees a lot of value in this massive undertaking. It has the potential to help our new Global Privacy Platform designs reach more markets faster, which would be a major win for the digital advertising ecosystem—including users making choices about data uses, which need to be signaled through a complex digital supply chain," said Alex Cone, Vice President, Privacy & Data Protection, IAB Tech Lab.

