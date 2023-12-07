IAB Releases First-of-Its-Kind Research Report on the Creator Economy Advertising Opportunity

Advertisers Using Creator Content to Accelerate the Purchase Funnel;

Nearly Half Expect Ad Budgets For Creator Content to Increase in 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IAB released its first-ever research report on the creator economy advertising opportunity. The report titled, The Creator Economy Opportunity: Where Authenticity Meets Impact, and conducted in partnership with Talk Shoppe, offers a deep examination of the evolving consumer purchase journey, how buyers can leverage the creator economy in their media budgets, and where creator content fits in the media mix alongside studio-produced content.

"Creator content marketing is a powerful vehicle for driving full-funnel impact, and advertisers are finding tremendous success adding it to their marketing mix alongside studio content advertising," said Jack Koch, SVP, Research & Insights, IAB. "This report helps marketers more deeply understand the opportunity and how best to activate campaigns leveraging creator content. As more advertisers see real success with creator marketing, those who haven't invested yet risk falling behind."

Creator Content Inspires Action

After tracking over 1,000 consumer purchase journeys, the report found that advertising alongside creator content can accelerate the purchase funnel - collapsing the awareness, interest, and consideration stages.

39% of consumers are watching more creator content than a year ago vs. just 22% watching more studio content.

Creator content sparks action: compared to studio-produced content, after watching, consumers were significantly more likely to search for additional content about the topic and interact with the content by liking, commenting, or subscribing.

Advertisers: Quality Is in the Eye of the Beholder

89% of advertisers feel positive about creator content advertising, and 92% consider it a high quality channel.

86% of advertisers say it's easy to move ad budgets to creator content, and this trend is on the rise. 44% of advertisers plan to increase their investment in creator content in 2024, with an average increase of 25%.

Nearly 90% of advertisers use the same KPI metrics across both creator content and studio content, and 86% of advertisers have confidence in the ability to measure the effectiveness of creator content campaigns.

"The creator economy, valued at $250B this year by Goldman Sachs , is expected to nearly double to $480B by 2027. Savvy marketers know that they need to reach their customers in content that resonates with them," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "There is no doubt - creator content is now a vital part of the mix."

IAB's The Creator Economy Opportunity: Where Authenticity Meets Impact report can be downloaded here .

Join "The Creator Economy Opportunity" webinar to discuss results from the report, as well as unpack the trends and strategies that will help marketers tap the creator economy to elevate their brands and reach their campaign goals. The webinar will be held on Thursday, December 7 from 1 pm - 2 pm ET. Click here to register.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

About Talk Shoppe

Talk Shoppe is an award-winning, female-owned research agency founded in 2010 and based in Los Angeles. They reject the one-size-fits-all approach, focusing on delivering the 10% of data that truly matters to clients' businesses. Talk Shoppe's foundation lies at the intersection of strategy and consumer market insights, providing exceptional service and innovative solutions.

Celebrating over a decade in business, Talk Shoppe is certified by the Minority Supplier Development Council and the Women's Business Enterprise Council. They specialize in serving world-class brands across various industries, including media and entertainment, consumer packaged goods, and technology, helping them confidently navigate growth and innovation.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)