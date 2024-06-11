IAB Tech Lab Announces Ad Creative ID Framework to Improve Connected TV Advertising Experience for Consumers and Brands

4A's, AdID, and ANA-Backed Framework Enhances CTV Frequency Capping, Competitive Separation, and Cross-Platform Reporting

Public Comment Period Open Until July 12, 2024

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today the Ad Creative ID Framework (ACIF). This framework supports the use of registered creative IDs that persist in cross-platform digital video delivery in particular Connected TV (CTV) environments. IAB Tech Lab invites industry stakeholders to participate in public comments, which will remain open for 30 days until July 12, 2024.

"CTV is the now, and the future, of video consumption. However, we need to develop frameworks that provide a better consumer advertising experience while supporting critical advertising needs like measurement," said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. "While ad registration has long been the standard in traditional TV, the adoption has been slower for digital video and CTV. This is the first time a standard framework has been developed to promulgate and streamline the use of registered ad creatives such as AD-ID, Clearcast, and others worldwide. We look forward to working with 4A's, AD-ID, and ANA to help the market deliver a better CTV experience across the entire supply chain - from advertisers to publishers to consumers."

The framework will improve:

Frequency Capping: Today, the same video ad often has different sources, identifiers, and labels. The framework calls for a unique ID that will make it easier for ad-decisioning algorithms to manage ad frequency.

Competitive Separation: The unique ID will make it easier to ensure that competitive ads are appropriately separated.

Cross-platform reporting: The current lack of unique creative IDs generates data inconsistencies that make accurate media reporting difficult. This is compounded by the inability to easily compare log data from one ad platform to another. Unique creative IDs will simplify reporting.

Campaign Reconciliation: The current reconciliation process is costly, clumsy, and ineffective. Unique IDs would greatly simplify advertisers' understanding of where ads were placed and how they were served, enabling advertisers to more easily tie performance to ad creative.

Campaign ROI: Understanding campaign performance for specific ad creatives enables advertisers to take action and vastly improve the overall campaign ROI.

"Media supply chain enhancement and data management excellence are paramount to improving the productivity of ad trafficking and frequency management in digital video," said Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA. "The Ad Creative ID Framework is a major common-sense step forward. We look forward to working with IAB Tech Lab to ensure advertisers understand the benefits of this critical framework."

"Agencies know that stronger ad creative as well as the right media placement drives stronger performance," said Marla Kaplowitz, CEO, 4A's. "This new framework will make it easier to prove that for both digital video and CTV."

ACIF is a comprehensive approach to derive full benefits from the use of registered creative IDs. One vital component of this framework is IAB Tech Lab's development of a common specification for an Ad Registry Metadata API. This will standardize the metadata that supply chain participants can obtain about each creative ID from the different Ad Registry organizations. IAB Tech Lab will also maintain a directory in their Tools Portal to enable companies to easily identify which registries support ACIF and how to validate a given creative ID with the respective registry.

In addition to ACIF, IAB Tech Lab has published a VAST Addendum that standardizes universal creative IDs in all versions of the VAST protocol, including 2.0, bringing standardized support to the most widely adopted versions. This update ensures the benefits of registered creative IDs are accessible to the broadest range of users and systems.

These updates and tools are vital to standardizing the use of registered creative IDs in the entire video supply chain, ensuring both the Buy and Sell sides can realize the benefits of uniquely identifying a piece of creative.

"Creative ID's make it easier for everyone across the entire ecosystem to transact with less friction," said Nada Bradbury, CEO, AD-ID. "We're excited to see the foundation that AD-ID has built be supported as the standard through ACIF. This ultimately ensures that advertisers, agencies, distribution partners, publishers and measurement companies are realizing value in a transparent and accountable ecosystem."

"Implementing the Ad Creative ID Framework is transformational for the entire TV ecosystem and enables a common connection point between linear and digital," said Dan Brackett, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, XR Extreme Reach. "XR is thrilled to support the framework and adoption of unique creative identifiers that are persistent across platforms and channels – all of which drive a better consumer experience and empower advertisers and publishers to maximize the full potential of cross-platform advertising."

IAB Tech Lab encourages industry participants to contribute feedback and insights for public comment until July 12, 2024. To review and comment on the Ad Creative ID Framework, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/acif .

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

