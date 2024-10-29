IAB Tech Lab Announces Global Privacy Platform (GPP) Implementation Guidelines for Public Comment

Industry Stakeholders Are Encouraged to Provide Feedback on This Essential Resource for Streamlining Compliance with Global Privacy Regulations; Public Comment Period Open Until December 16, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today the release of its Global Privacy Platform (GPP) Implementation Guidelines for a 45-day public comment period, ending on December 16, 2024.

"Our goal is to provide clear, actionable steps for companies to integrate the GPP into their operations," said Rowena Lam, Senior Director of Product, IAB Tech Lab. "The guidelines are designed to support teams new to the GPP while enhancing the process for those already familiar with the platform."

The IAB Tech Lab Global Privacy Platform (GPP) was developed to help ecosystem participants support user choice and comply with consumer privacy regulations across diverse regulatory regimes globally. The GPP reduces the cost of managing privacy compliance by maximizing interoperability and simplifying and harmonizing user preference communication. This makes it easier for all parties in the digital advertising supply chain to comply with regional privacy regulations and simpler for users to understand their options and express and manage preferences. These implementation guidelines, developed by the Global Privacy Working Group , provide essential resources for product and engineering teams to adopt the GPP and comply with evolving regulations like GDPR and U.S. state laws.

Key offerings include:

A roadmap to implementation for new users

Enhanced resources for experienced teams to refine implementation

Practical steps for compliance with global privacy regulations

The guidelines align with IAB Tech Lab's broader mission of supporting the industry by providing tools that streamline compliance efforts and facilitate more effective privacy management within the digital advertising ecosystem.

"Publishers, adtech vendors, and CMPs are all on the front lines of trying to make sense of these complex privacy regulations," said Melissa Cooper, Director, Privacy, PubMatic. "Where GPP serves as a roadmap, these guidelines serve as a navigation system. It's about cutting through the noise and helping teams get practical solutions in place so they can focus on what they do best, without getting stuck in the regulatory weeds."

Industry members are encouraged to review the guidelines and provide feedback during the public comment period. To access the GPP Implementation Guidelines and submit comments, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/standards/gpp-implementation/

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab