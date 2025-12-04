IAB Tech Lab Releases Deals API to Standardize Programmatic Deal Sync

New Specification Standardizes Deal Synchronization and Increases Transparency into Seller, Packager, and Curator Roles; Open for Public Comment Through January 31, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today the release of version 1.0 of a Deals API for public comment. This new specification introduces a standardized method for communication of programmatic deals from origin systems, typically supply-side platforms (SSPs), to receiving systems, typically demand-side platforms (DSPs), significantly reducing potential for errors due to manual input in multiple systems and improving operational efficiency. The public comment period will remain open until January 31, 2026.

"The Deals API sync capability directly addresses a key inefficiency in the programmatic supply chain for high-value, curated, private marketplaces," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "The ability to prove transparency to all parties involved in packaging and selling the deal, including curators, will improve accuracy and grow confidence in deal-based media transactions, which are a vital opportunity for publisher growth in a time of reduced traffic."

Deals are a cornerstone of programmatic advertising, especially in curation and streaming environments, where they serve as a primary monetization strategy. However, the manual nature of current deal entry often results in mismatches, under-delivery, and a lack of clarity around deal ownership. This is often due to entry errors or misaligned expectations between parties. Magnite's Vice President, Product Management, Nick Allen, notes that "two-thirds of deals are configured with the desired supply, yet deliver no or very little revenue."

Deals API v1.0 addresses these issues by introducing greater transparency into deal structure - explicitly identifying the business entities involved in the packaging of a deal, including the seller, packager, and curator, where applicable. This visibility helps eliminate confusion, foster accountability, and strengthen trust across all parties in the transaction chain.

"While much of the Deal Sync capability in this API formalizes long-standing needs around deal management between various parties, it sets the foundation the industry needs for innovation in deal management going forward, given the growing dominance and importance of deals," said Anna-Maria Nalepa, Sr Technical Product Manager at Basis Technologies. "Beyond enabling better collaboration and allowing for cleaner data as deal volumes grow, the API novelly addresses curation by bringing transparency to deals including information about who is involved and in what capacity. It paves the way for a more transparent, deal-driven programmatic marketplace in an ecosystem historically challenged by complexity and intermediaries."

Future versions of the API will support discoverability for all participants in a deal, enabling all parties to see where and how they are included, and by whom.

"As the curation category matures, media buyers and their DSP partners should have basic line of sight into the companies that are packaging inventory," added Chris Kane, Founder of Jounce Media. "A standardized deal API is one critical step toward more trusted sell-side decisioning."

To participate in the public comment process or to review the full specification visit https://iabtechlab.com/standards/dealsapi/.

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

