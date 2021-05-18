IAB Tech Lab Announces New Board Members and Inaugural Law Firms in Residence
Executives from Amazon Advertising, CafeMedia, and NBCUniversal Join Tech Lab Board; Kelley Drye and Loeb & Loeb Become First Law Firms in Residence for the Organization
May 18, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab, the digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today the addition of new board members from Amazon Advertising, CafeMedia, and NBCUniversal. In addition, the organization has named two law firms in residence.
New board members include Paul Bannister, Chief of Strategy, CafeMedia, and Ryan McConville, Executive Vice President, Ad Platforms, NBCUniversal.
Neal Richter will continue as Chairman of the IAB Tech Lab Board of Directors but will now be representing Amazon Advertising. "IAB Tech Lab has grown into an indispensable global technical standards-setting organization, creating the standards and operating framework to have a vibrant digital advertising industry in CTV, mobile, and the open web," said Richter. "There is much work to be done, and the IAB Tech Lab team and Tech Lab Board are up to the task."
New Law Firms in Residence Announced
"Increasingly, IAB Tech Lab is at the center of technology and law," said Shailley Singh, acting General Manager, IAB Tech Lab. "The technology changes we drive sometimes require careful consideration of their legal impact. Likewise, laws that are passed by Congress, state legislatures, and parliaments around the world can impact how we consider the role of technology in the digital advertising industry. We welcome Kelley Drye and Loeb & Loeb to the Tech Lab community and are pleased to have them engage our growing Tech Lab Board of Directors in conversations that will inform key decisions."
Alysa Hutnik chairs Kelley Drye's Privacy and Information Security practice and delivers comprehensive expertise in all areas of privacy, data security, and advertising law. From Loeb & Loeb, Jessica Lee co-chairs the firm's Privacy, Security & Data Innovations practice and brings deep experience spanning advertising, media, emerging technology, and privacy. The law firms in residence will foster thought leadership, collaboration, and cross-functional insight.
The full roster of current IAB Tech Lab Board Members represents increasing engagement by publishers and some of the industry's biggest players:
- Paul Bannister, Chief Strategy Officer, CafeMedia
- Varun Bhagwan, Vice President, Product & Engineering, Verizon Media
- Daniel Brackett, Chief Technology Officer, Extreme Reach
- Will Bullock, Director, Statistics & Privacy (R&D), Facebook
- Ray (Jiayi) Cao, Managing Director, Head of Global Product Strategy and Operations, TikTok
- Andrew Casale, President & Chief Executive Officer, Index Exchange *
- Travis Clinger, Senior Vice President of Addressability and Ecosystem, LiveRamp
- David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB *
- Karan Dalal, Senior Vice President, Operations, Media.net
- Adrian D'Souza, Chief Customer Officer, Integral Ad Science
- Alanna Gombert, Head of Advertising Technology, ConsenSys
- Dave Grimaldi, Executive Vice President, Public Policy, IAB *
- Chris Guenther, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Programmatic and GM of News IQ, News Corp
- Weyland Jung, Director, Analytics & Ad Technology, Hearst
- Mark Kopera, Senior Director, Product Management, Oracle Advertising and CX, Oracle Data Cloud
- Ai Matsubara, Video Ads Specialist, Yahoo Japan
- Ryan McConville, Executive Vice President, Ad Platforms, NBCUniversal
- Derek Nicol, Vice President, Advertising Technology, ViacomCBS
- Jeff Olchovy, Chief Technology Officer, Tapad
- Michael Palmer, Global Vice President, Emerging Technologies, GroupM
- Gruia Pitigoi-Aron, Senior Vice President, Product, The Trade Desk
- Krishna Poola, General Manager, Microsoft Advertising
- Chris Record, Senior Vice President, Product, Technology & Operations, SXM Media & AdsWizz, Pandora
- Neal Richter, Director, Advertising Science, Amazon DSP, Amazon Advertising *
- Paul Ryan, Chief Technology Officer, OpenX
- John Sabella, Chief Technology Officer, PubMatic
- Gyanda Sachdeva, Vice President, Product, LinkedIn
- Steve Silvers, Senior Vice President, Product & GM, Customer Experience, Neustar Inc.
- Somer Simpson, Vice President, Product, Quantcast
- Kevin Solinger, Vice President, Product Management, Xandr
- Scott Spencer, Vice President, Product Management, Privacy and User Trust, Google *
- Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer, MediaMath
- Ken Weiner, Chief Technology Officer, GumGum
* Tech Lab Executive Committee Member
About IAB Technology Laboratory
Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at: https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/.
For more information, please visit: https://iabtechlab.com.
