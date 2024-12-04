IAB Tech Lab Announces Public Comment Period for Ad Creative ID Framework (ACIF) Validation API

Framework Introduces Automated Validation for Creative IDs to Streamline TV and Video Ad Operations

Public Comment Period Open For 45 Days Until January 18, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced the opening of a public comment period for the Ad Creative ID Framework (ACIF) Validation API. The API automates the validation of registered creative IDs, creating a simple workflow that scales ad operations with enhanced transparency and efficiency, representing a significant step toward standardizing processes across platforms in the TV and video supply chain. The public comment period will remain open until January 18, 2025.

"ACIF Validation API cuts through the noise and addresses a fundamental challenge in our industry," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "For too long, fragmented workflows have slowed us down and created inefficiencies. Now, publishers and platforms will have the tools they need to scale and simplify operations. But we need the industry to step up—review it, test it, and help us refine it during this comment period."

The ACIF Validation API is part of a broader effort to normalize the tech stack across TV and video platforms. By requiring ad registration authorities to support it and encouraging ad tech platforms to integrate it, the API facilitates smoother decisioning, placement, and measurement processes for publishers and platforms alike. This standardization benefits key players across the ecosystem, from ad registration authorities to platforms that handle automated creative workflows.

Leading voices from the industry have expressed their support for this initiative:

Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA: "Advertisers need to make sense of a fragmented CTV advertising ecosystem while maximizing the return on their media spend. The ACIF Validation API streamlines a critical part of that process by automating creative ID validation, reducing operational headaches, and making it easier to understand where the greatest ROI is in CTV. Adopting ACIF empowers brands and their agency partners to focus on brand strategy and creativity while driving better advertising outcomes."

Ryan McConville, Executive Vice President, Ad Platforms & Operations, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships: "The ACIF Validation API represents a practical and much-needed step in addressing inefficiencies across the supply chain. For publishers and platforms alike, standardization makes scaling Advanced TV operations far more achievable."

Kevin O'Reilly, CSO, XR Extreme Reach: "As a founding member of the Creative ID Framework, we understand that publisher adoption is key to unlocking the value of a global creative identifier. By automating ID validation and integrating directly with third party registries like AD-ID in the US, the ACIF API simplifies the process, empowering publishers to safely manage advertiser messaging across their platforms and brands to maximize their creative value across both linear and CTV."

Nada Bradbury, CEO, AD-ID: "For registration authorities, this framework highlights the importance of AD creative registration. It incentivizes brands to register their AD creative, and supports the scalability needed for future growth in Advanced TV."

Jarred Wilichinsky, Senior Vice President Ad Operations at Paramount: "This API gives publishers a standardized, scalable tool for validating creative IDs. It's an essential building block for enabling better workflows and delivering consistent ad quality."

For more information about the IAB Tech Lab ACIF Validation API and to participate in the public comment period until January 18, 2025, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/acif#api .

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab