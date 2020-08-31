IAB Tech Lab Announces Speakers and Full Agenda for REBOOT 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 15-17, leading industry thinkers from around the world will come together for IAB Tech Lab: REBOOT 2020. The three-day virtual summit is set to review the progress the industry has made this year, invite collaborative problem-solving, and inspire innovative strategies for designing a stronger, more sustainable, and flexible future.

"2020 has already been a year of historic changes. The challenge now is to ensure the changes lead to a better, more sustainable media industry. The issues we're discussing — privacy, addressability, measurement, loss of third-party cookies, and more — are critical to advertising's effectiveness for marketers and publishers," said Dennis Buchheim, President, IAB Tech Lab. "As a global organization, IAB Tech Lab is uniquely able to provide a marketplace where the entire advertising ecosystem can come together to collaborate in defining tangible solutions for the future of digital advertising."

Day One of the conference will focus on privacy-centric addressability and industry accountability, followed by Day Two on brand safety and preventing ad fraud. Day Three will focus on the rise of Connected TV (CTV) and podcasting as well as the challenges for measurement across an ever-growing mix of channels.

September 15

Re-architecting for Privacy-centric Addressability

With addressability built on the availability of now-vanishing device identifiers like mobile ad IDs and third-party cookies, digital marketing now needs a better way for businesses to personalize consumer experiences, while respecting their privacy choices and protecting their data.

Time Topic Speaker(s) From 11:00 am-11:12 am Beyond the Events of 2020: What's Next? IAB Tech Lab 11:15 am-11:45 am Building Tomorrow: How to Align Our Systems to Meet Future Challenges Facebook 11:50 am-12:20 pm Connecting Advertisers to Publisher Audiences ID5; GroupM; Media Impact; Dstillery 12:25 pm-12:55 pm Approaches to Audience Cohort Creation Magnite; Number8, DAX Worldwide 12:55 pm-1:00 pm Service Excellence Awards

1:00 pm-1:10 pm What the Buy-Side Will Gain by Moving to People-Based Identity LiveRamp; Index Exchange 1:10 pm-1:40 pm Turning Consumers into Authenticated Users LiveRamp; European netID Foundation; Ströer, Media Solutions, Goodway Group 1:45 pm-2:25 pm Beyond GDPR and CCPA: A Comprehensive Technical Framework with System-Level Accountability IAB Europe; IAB Tech Lab; MediaMath; OneTrust; Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) 2:30 pm-2:40 pm Closing Remarks IAB Tech Lab, ANA

September 16

Building Better Brand Safety and Preventing Ad Fraud

Day Two of REBOOT 2020 will open with keynotes on ad fraud and brand safety, followed by panel discussions on technology foundations that ensure brand safe ad placements, and keep fraudulent inventory and traffic out of the digital supply chain.

Time Topic Speaker(s) 11:00 am-11:13 am Opening Remarks IAB Tech Lab 11:15 am-11:45 am The New Frontiers of Fraud White Ops 11:50 am-12:10 pm Brand Safety: Bringing Balance to the Force IAB Tech Lab 12:15 pm-12:55 pm Shining the Light of Transparency on Ad Fraud Amplifi; Google; Media.net; SpotX 12:55 pm-1:00 pm Service Excellence Awards

1:00 pm-1:40 pm Under the Hood: Effective Tools for Brand Safety and Brand Suitability Meetrics; Oracle Data Cloud, WARC, Pixability 1:45 pm-2:15 pm Using Content Taxonomy to Promote Brand Suitability Publicis Media Exchange; World Federation of Advertisers (WFA); Double Verify; Tik Tok 2:20 pm-2:35 pm Closing Remarks IAB Tech Lab

September 17

Scaling Connected TV and Simplifying Measurement

Streaming has overtaken linear as the way most people watch TV. REBOOT 2020 will explore the challenges in serving and measuring ads in Connected TV (CTV). IAB Tech Lab will share an overview of the state of CTV, podcasting, and the challenges for measurement across an ever-growing mix of channels.

11:00 am-11:13 am Opening Remarks IAB Tech Lab 11:15 am-11:35 am Measurement Keynote Nielsen 11:40 am-12:00 pm Advancing Connected TV with Technology Standards SpotX 12:05 pm-12:40 pm Building Trust in SSAI (Server-Side Ad Insertion) DISH Media; Flashtalking; Verizon Media 12:40 pm-12:45 pm Service Excellence Awards

12:45 pm-1:20 pm Improving Measurement with Tech Standards Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM); PubMatic; Moat by Oracle Data Cloud; AdExchanger, Google 1:25 pm-2:00 pm Advances in Podcast Measurement to Drive Transparency Triton Digital; BPA Worldwide, Podtrac 2:05 pm-2:15 pm Closing Remarks: What We Learned Today IAB Tech Lab

About IAB Tech Lab

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

