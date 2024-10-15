IAB Tech Lab Launches ADMaP (Attribution Data Matching Protocol) for Public Comment

Advertisers and Publishers Can Now Securely Measure Conversions, Ensuring User Privacy is Maintained

Public Comment Open Until November 14, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced today the launch of ADMaP (Attribution Data Matching Protocol) for public comment. Built by privacy, measurement, and data clean room experts, ADMaP enables advertisers and publishers to securely share and measure conversion data without revealing user-specific details. The protocol leverages Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) like Private Set Intersection (PSI) and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to ensure privacy and data security.

"The shift away from traditional identifiers and associated techniques used for attribution has created an urgent need for new, privacy-forward solutions. Signal loss limits advertisers' ability to measure campaigns accurately and ultimately impacts publishers revenues," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "ADMaP is a game-changer, enabling advertisers and publishers to collaborate safely and accurately determine measurement and attribution, while fully protecting their audience's privacy. This isn't just about compliance – it's about building trust and setting a new standard for how data can be shared responsibly in our industry for specific purposes."

The ADMaP protocol uses several privacy-centric steps – identity mapping, attribution computation, and report generation. These steps utilize Privacy Enhancing Technologies like secure multiparty computation cryptography and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to ensure secure, encrypted, private data handling, enabling publishers to share exposure data and advertisers to share conversion data without the risk of revealing user-specific information. The protocol also empowers data clean rooms to provide cryptographically guaranteed features that maintain the integrity and privacy of their client's data.

"To exact change and to solve for measurement and attribution, the industry needs to take bold actions," said Edik Mitelman, General Manager, AppsFlyer. "By bringing together advertisers, publishers, and data clean rooms, we've collaboratively developed a solution that not only addresses the privacy challenges we face today, but also paves the way for a more secure, transparent, and importantly measurable future for digital advertising. This is a critical step, and not a final solution, in aligning privacy-first innovation with the needs of the entire ecosystem."

The public comment period is open through November 14, 2024, and IAB Tech Lab invites industry stakeholders to review the protocol and submit feedback. For more information and to participate, visit https://iabtechlab.com/admap

