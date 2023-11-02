IAB Tech Lab Releases Data Deletion Request Framework for Public Comment

Public Comment for Data Deletion Request Framework Open For 30 Days Until December 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, has introduced the Data Deletion Request Framework as an important addition to the Global Privacy Platform (GPP). This specification facilitates the handling of data deletion requests in accordance with the changing landscape of consumer privacy rights as dictated by privacy laws. IAB Tech Lab is inviting industry stakeholders to participate in a 30-day period for public comments, which will remain open until December 2, 2023.

"The 'Right to Delete' is a Data Subject Right (DSR) currently protected by the GDPR, 12 US state privacy laws, and additional privacy legislation, including Quebec Law 25," said Jared Moscow, Director of Product, Privacy & Addressability, IAB Tech Lab. "The Data Deletion Request Specification serves as the digital advertising industry's inaugural signaling mechanism to uphold this DSR. As privacy laws evolve with an increasing focus on consumer rights, this specification equips industry stakeholders with the essential technical framework for proficiently managing data deletion requests."

The industry has been grappling with the need for a standardized data deletion request solution. This specification fills a crucial gap by offering clarity and strategic insights into the practical implementation of data deletion request handling. Integrating this feature into the Global Privacy Platform empowers IAB Tech Lab members to transition away from the US Privacy specification entirely, ensuring comprehensive feature coverage.

"This forward-looking initiative lays the foundation for improved data protection within the digital advertising industry, thereby promoting increased trust and compliance as privacy regulations continue to evolve," said Patrick McCann, SVP Research, Raptive. "It represents a significant step towards a more secure and responsible digital advertising landscape."

The Data Deletion Request Framework offers significant advantages to brands, technology vendors, and publishers by establishing a standardized and interoperable framework that simplifies compliance with privacy laws. This framework supports efficient and consistent handling of data deletion requests throughout the complex digital advertising ecosystem to safeguard consumer rights while decreasing reliance on disparate systems. Developed within the Global Privacy Working Group, it is a valuable resource for all advertising ecosystem stakeholders.

Industry participants are encouraged to actively contribute feedback and insights during the 30-day public comment period. To review and comment on the specification, please visit Data Deletion Request Framework .

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability.

