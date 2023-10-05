IAB Tech Lab Releases Identity Solutions Guidance Document for Public Comment

IAB Tech Lab Calls on Industry to Help Guide the Ecosystem Through the Challenges of the Post-Cookie Era

Public Comment Period Open Until November 4, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced the release of its Identity Solutions Guidance document for public comment for 30 days until November 4, 2023.

As newer identity solutions proliferate across the market, understanding their intricacies will become paramount. The Identity Solutions Guidance document is an informational guide that provides a high-level overview of the most prevalent techniques employed by different identity solutions; explores the mechanics of how these identifiers work; reveals their value propositions and utility; and offers insight into what factors to consider when evaluating an identity solution.

"The Identity Solutions Guidance document is designed to demystify the rapidly evolving landscape of identity solutions," said Shailley Singh, EVP of Product & COO at IAB Tech Lab. "As the industry grapples with the imminent deprecation of cookies and reduced availability of mobile identifiers, this guidance will equip industry stakeholders with the knowledge required to comprehend and evaluate various identity solutions, products, vendors, and their underlying technologies. We invite industry stakeholders to actively engage during the public comment period and contribute to the refinement of this important resource."

"The digital advertising landscape continues to face questions about how identity solutions function and how they can thrive in the absence of traditional cookies and mobile identifiers," said Giovanni Gardelli, VP, Ads Data Products at Yahoo. "The IAB Tech Lab is aiming to support the industry, offering a comprehensive guide that fills the education gap and offers strategic insight into the practical implementation of these solutions."

Designed with brands, marketers, and publishers in mind within IAB Tech Lab's Addressability Working Group , the Identity Solutions Guidance will be a valuable resource for every stakeholder in the advertising ecosystem. It underscores IAB Tech Lab's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the digital advertising landscape, and provides vital information to marketers, publishers, and brands navigating the evolving world of identity solutions.

To review and comment on the proposed guidance, visit https://iabtechlab.com/idsolutions .

