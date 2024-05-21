IAB Tech Lab Summit Celebrates A Decade of Innovation Marked by "The End of the Beginning"

From June 11-12 in New York City, Leading Industry Event Convenes to Chart a Course for the Next Decade of Digital Advertising Amidst Radical Industry Changes

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital advertising ecosystem has undergone a remarkable evolution over the past decade, and the forthcoming IAB Tech Lab Summit marks a pivotal moment in this journey. Coinciding with IAB Tech Lab's 10th anniversary and imminent changes reshaping how the industry operates in every possible way, the IAB Tech Lab Summit will gather on June 11-12, 2024, in New York City at Convene (1221 6th Avenue).

"The End of the Beginning" is a milestone event addressing the radical shifts facing the global digital ad economy in an era of signal loss, ongoing global consumer privacy regulations, the explosive growth of connected television, the ongoing machinations of big tech, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of advertising, marketing, and commerce. The IAB Tech Lab Summit will delve into these topics, exploring the challenges and opportunities they present and discussing new approaches and thinking needed to navigate the next decade of digital advertising.

"As we commemorate our 10th anniversary, it's a time for reflection and anticipation," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "This event isn't just about celebrating the past; it's about acknowledging the significant changes happening now that will reshape the future of digital advertising. Join us as we look back, look forward, and chart a course for the next decade."

This year's summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers including:

Keynote Address by Clara Shih : Clara Shih , CEO of Salesforce AI, will share insights on the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of advertising, customer relationships, and e-commerce.

The Executive Director of the California Privacy Protection Agency, , discusses the agency's role in shaping data privacy regulations and enforcement practices, including investigations into connected vehicle manufacturers and rulemaking on cybersecurity audits and automated decision-making. Industry Insights and Discussions: Leading experts from companies such as Meta, The Trade Desk, ExtremeReach, Scanbuy, and LiveRamp will discuss critical topics such as privacy, the future of measurement, the impact of AI on publisher traffic and MFA sites, sustainability in ad tech, advanced TV and addressability specifications, post cookie IDs, and the evolving landscape of advertising spend.

Since its inception, IAB Tech Lab Summit has served as a beacon of innovation, bringing together technology, product, and operations experts to explore the cutting edge of digital advertising. Focusing on critical technical foundations, open standards, and technology solutions, IAB Tech Lab Summit has been instrumental in driving growth and efficiency in the digital ad economy.

Katsur concluded, "When I joined IAB Tech Lab three years ago, I felt excitement and concern. In my 25 years in this industry, never before had I seen such a whirlwind of change hit an ecosystem all at once—from privacy regulations and the explosive rise of Connected TV to the challenges of signal loss. The digital advertising economy is operating in the perfect storm, and nothing will ever be the same as industry changes accelerate. We must be brutally honest with ourselves and adapt, revolutionize our operations, and innovate forward, leaving the past behind, and that is what we are set out to do at the IAB Tech Lab Summit."

Attendees can expect two days of engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and actionable insights to drive their businesses forward. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a critical reset in the digital advertising industry.

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

