IAB Tech Lab's Advanced TV Initiative Promotes Standardization and Interoperability Across Digital Video, Live Streaming, and Linear TV Environments

Industry Leaders Collaborate to Implement a Creative ID Framework

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, unveiled its new Advanced TV Initiative. Developed within the Advanced TV Commit Group , the initiative is set to bridge the gap between traditional linear TV, digital video, and live streaming.

Initially, the Commit Group's primary focus is implementing a creative ID framework and conducting a dedicated workshop. This registered creative ID – overseen by organizations managing metadata and access controls – will outline the integration process for all supply chain members.

Additionally, it will include essential information about advertisers, represented products, and technical specifications – details crucial to various ad placement scenarios such as frequency capping, competitive separation, measurement, and cross-platform creative reconciliation.

"We understand that interoperability across distribution environments is critical to achieving better reconciliation, auditability, and verification," said Shailley Singh, EVP of Product & COO at IAB Tech Lab. "This effort emphasizes standardization and interoperability, paving the way for a unified and integrated television advertising reconciliation framework, freeing up thousands of hours of legacy inefficiencies, and saving media companies time and money."

While TV viewing remains consistent for consumers, the underlying technologies for content delivery and advertising signaling vary across different platforms. To tackle this fragmentation, key companies in the industry have joined together to create foundational elements crucial for enhancing interoperability among these distribution environments.

"NBCUniversal's north star is making sure our partners' marketing dollars are as effective as they can be," said Ryan McConville, EVP, Advertising, Platforms and Operations, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships and IAB Tech Lab Board Member. "The Commit Group is making significant strides advancing standardization and interoperability for the industry, which are critical components of driving efficiency and creating better, more impactful advertising."

For more information about the Advanced TV Initiative, please visit:

https://iabtechlab.com/working-groups/advanced-tv-working-group/ .

Those interested in joining are encouraged to contact [email protected] .

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab