IAB Tech Lab's Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) Working Group Releases Comprehensive Guidance on Differential Privacy

News provided by

IAB Tech Lab

15 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Document Offers Clarity and Actionable Insights on Differential Privacy, Helping Industry Professionals Make Informed Choices Amidst the Changing Landscape of AdTech and Data Privacy

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced the release of their Differential Privacy Guidance, a document that aims to empower the digital advertising ecosystem with the knowledge and tools needed to evaluate and harness emerging PETs effectively. Developed by IAB Tech Lab's PETs Working Group, the guidance is a critical resource for publishers and advertisers who are navigating the adtech ecosystem amidst third-party cookie deprecation and the rising demand for protecting consumer identity and personal data in business applications. IAB Tech Lab will be accepting public comments until December 14, 2023.

Often surrounded by hype and misinformation, differential privacy is a key privacy enhancing technology that provides a mathematical guarantee of privacy. It is demystified in this document, which provides concrete guidance on its definition, applications, and real-world usefulness in digital advertising. It highlights specific use cases, helping readers understand where differential privacy can be effectively deployed and where it may not be suitable.

"Education and confusion regarding PETs such as differential privacy are widespread in the adtech industry, and the document aims to rectify this by offering clear and practical insights," said Miguel Morales, Director, Addressability & PETs, IAB Tech Lab. "It emphasizes the importance of differential privacy in preventing re-identification and reverse engineering of  individual identity and personal data while ensuring collaborative efforts remain privacy-compliant."

Differential Privacy Guidance offers several critical takeaways for industry professionals, including:

  • Empowering product decision-makers by arming them with the knowledge necessary to make informed choices when considering differential privacy-backed products.
  • Providing a practical understanding of where and how differential privacy can be effectively applied.
  • Ensuring that resources are strategically directed towards genuinely productive use cases, thereby optimizing the use of privacy enhancing technology.

"As experts in PETs, we understand the importance of providing clear, actionable guidance on differential privacy," said Andrei Lapets, VP, Engineering & Applied Cryptography, Magnite. "We urge publishers and advertisers to seize this opportunity to enhance their knowledge and understanding of differential privacy's practical applications, benefits, and implementation challenges. By doing so, they can better position themselves to protect personal data, navigate the compliance landscape, and drive their businesses forward with confidence."

For more information or to access the Differential Privacy Guidance, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/diffprivacy/.

About IAB Technology Laboratory
Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab

Also from this source

IAB Tech Lab Announces Changes to OpenRTB Specification Update Cadence

IAB Tech Lab Announces Changes to OpenRTB Specification Update Cadence

Focusing on being more responsive to the fast-paced, dynamic changes in the digital advertising ecosystem, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital...
IAB Tech Lab Releases Data Deletion Request Framework for Public Comment

IAB Tech Lab Releases Data Deletion Request Framework for Public Comment

IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, has introduced the Data Deletion Request Framework as an important...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.