IAB Unveils Schedule for the Reach Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB today announced the full lineup for its IAB Reach Conference (September 29 to October 1). Taking place over three-days and part of IAB's Audience Week event series, the Reach Conference has a curated high-profile lineup of speakers and sessions to address the most important part of media planning, the audience.

Media buyers and brand marketers will have the opportunity to unpack key issues across measurement, video, and audio, and learn about new technologies and solutions, to gain valuable insights for building media plans that lead to the best return on ad spend (ROAS) for the remainder of the year and into 2021.

"2020 has dramatically accelerated the shift in media consumption which has forced us to re-imagine how we engage with audiences. The presentations at the Reach Conference are a direct response to these shifting audience behaviors and seek to provide a clear roadmap for strategists, planners, and buyers to maximize their investments for the coming year," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB.

The Reach Conference will address media planning, programmatic buying, brand safety, privacy, attribution, measurement, and scale for buyers to find and engage new audiences as they navigate this evolving digital ecosystem.

Day One will feature presentations from Roku, NBCUniversal, Quantcast, iHeartMedia, and Pubmatic and end with the release of ground-breaking research dubbed, "News Saves Lives," which brings together publishers including ABC News, American Public Media, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post to discuss the role news plays in the lives of consumers.

"We are incredibly proud to bring together media partners with complementary points of view to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the digital industry, all while putting consumer needs at the center," said Cohen.

Kicking off Day Two, Hulu will open with a pre-conference training course "Introduction to Streaming TV," followed by presentations from DoubleVerify, NPR, Pandora, Samsung Ads, TikTok, and Nielsen. Day Two will round out with a panel of prominent brand marketers that will discuss buying trends, brand safety, and accountability, as well as the insights driving strategy for 2021.

The Reach Conference will conclude with a focus on audio trends and strategy. As a companion to the IAB 2020 Podcast Upfront , these sessions from Pandora, Megaphone, Triton Digital, NPR, Tru Optik, and iHeartPodcast Network will help buyers understand how to execute digital audio campaigns that are effective and efficient, the marketplace trends creating opportunities for advertisers, as well as the importance of compliance, standards, and brand safety.

All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to https://www.iab.com/events/2020-iab-reach-conference/ for up to date information.

Tuesday, September 29 Wednesday, September 30 Thursday, October 1 12:00pm - 12:05pm Welcome Remarks 10:45am - 11:45am Pre-Conference Training: IAB Introduction to Streaming TV Course by Hulu 12:00pm - 12:05pm Welcome Remarks 12:05pm - 12:30pm How to Define the Future: A Conversation With ViacomCBS' Bob Bakish and Pluto TV's Tom Ryan on Effectively Reaching Audiences in 2021 and Beyond 12:00pm - 12:05pm Welcome Remarks 12:05pm - 12:25pm Keynote by Edison Research 12:30pm - 1:00pm The Streaming-First Future is Now by Roku 12:05pm - 12:25pm Driving Brand Responsibility Throughout the Media Planning Process 12:25pm - 12:55pm Presentation by Pandora 1:00pm - 1:30pm The Paradox of Digital Video by NBC Universal 12:25pm - 12:45pm Measuring Quality and Performance in CTV: How to Make the Most of This Burgeoning Channel by DoubleVerify 12:55pm - 1:05pm Podcasting 2021: The Intersection of Creativity + Innovation by Megaphone 1:40pm - 2:10pm US Holiday Charity Insights by Quantcast 12:55pm - 1:05pm Spoken Word Audio Report by NPR 1:05pm - 1:15pm The Barriers Brands Face When Advertising in Podcasts and How to Overcome Them by Triton Digital 2:10pm - 2:40pm Reaching and Connecting with Multicultural Audiences in Relevant Ways in Today's Climate by iHeartMedia 1:05pm - 1:25pm So you want to reach "GEN STREAM"? by Pandora 1:25pm - 1:55pm Beyond The Download: Measuring Audio & It's Effectiveness by NPR 2:40pm - 3:10pm Presentation by Pubmatic 1:45pm - 2:05pm Presentation by Samsung Ads 1:55pm - 2:25pm Presentation by Tru Optik 3:15pm - 4:00pm The Value of News: How News Builds Brands in Uncertain Times 2:15pm - 2:35pm TikTok: Marketing Starts with Community 2:25pm - 2:35pm The 3 Cs of Podcasting: Consumers, Creators & Clients by iHeartPodcast Network 4:00pm - 4:05pm Closing Remarks 2:35pm - 2:50pm Presentation by Nielsen 2:35pm - 3:05pm Reach Conference Wrap Party

2:50pm - 3:20pm Audiences Now: What Matters Most to Marketers



3:20pm - 3:25pm Closing Remarks



For more information and updates regarding the 2020 Reach Conference, please visit https://www.iab.com/events/2020-iab-reach-conference/ .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Related Links

www.iab.net

